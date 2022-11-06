

Het wachten is bijna voorbij: aanstaande woensdag verschijnt God of War: Ragnarök voor de PlayStation 4 en PlayStation 5. Eerder deze week gingen de reviews live en de game van Sony Santa Monica heeft prachtige cijfers weten te scoren. Ook wij zijn zeer lovend over het spel, zoals je in onze review kunt lezen.

In God of War: Ragnarök kun je vanzelfsprekend ook de nodige Trophies verzamelen, 36 stuks in totaal om precies te zijn. Via PowerPyx is nu de gehele lijst online verschenen. Er zijn geen Trophies gelinkt aan een bepaalde moeilijkheidsgraad, wat het iets eenvoudiger zou moeten maken om de Platinum Trophy te bemachtigen. Het overzicht van de Trophies is ‘spoilervrij’ gepubliceerd, wat betekent dat de namen van bazen afgeschermd zijn. Dat gezegd hebbende, mocht je volledig blind de game willen ervaren, dan kan het wellicht beter zijn om de onderstaande lijst met Trophies niet te bekijken.

Platinum

The Bear and the Wolf

– Collect all Trophies

Goud

Ready for Commitment

– Fully upgrade one armor set

Ragnarök

– Battle the [Spoiler]

Grave Mistake

– Battle [Spoiler]

The True Queen

– Battle [Spoiler]

Zilver

Spartan Ways

– Remember the Spartan teachings

Full Belly

– Obtain all of the Apples of Idunn and Horns of Blood Mead

Phlanx

– Obtain all Shields

Collector

– Obtain all Relics and Sword Hilts

Dragon Slayer

– Craft the Dragon Scaled Armor Set

How it’s Going

– Fully repair the Amulet of Yggdrasil

Funeral for a Friend

– Attend the funeral

Full Gufa

– Free the Hafgufas

Making Amends

– Free the Lyngbakr

It Was a Good Day

– Retrieve Mardöll

Invasive Species

– Complete all of the Crater Hunts

Besties

– Pet Speki and Svanna

Rightful Place

Return all of the Lindwyrms to Ratatoskr

Pure of Hart

Return the Stags of the Four Seasons

Trials by Fire

– Complete the Trials of Muspelheim

Brons

The Florist

– Collect one flower from each of the nine realms

The Librarian

– Collect all of the Books

The Curator

– Collect all of the Artifacts

How it Started

– Equip an Enchantment

Spit Shine

– Upgrade one piece of armor

Knock off the Rust

– Purchase a Skill

A Grizzly Encounter

– Battle the [Spoiler]

Blood Debt

– Battle the [Spoiler]

Backyard Brawl

– Battle the [Spoiler]

Root of the Problem

– Battle [Spoiler]

The Cauldron

– Destroy [Spoiler]’s cauldron

Off the Leash

– Battle [Spoiler]

Comeuppance

– Battle [Spoiler]

Better Together

– Battle [Spoiler]

Rebel Leader

– Return the Hammer of the Rebellion

New Friends

– Fetch Lunda’s orb