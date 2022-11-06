Het wachten is bijna voorbij: aanstaande woensdag verschijnt God of War: Ragnarök voor de PlayStation 4 en PlayStation 5. Eerder deze week gingen de reviews live en de game van Sony Santa Monica heeft prachtige cijfers weten te scoren. Ook wij zijn zeer lovend over het spel, zoals je in onze review kunt lezen.
In God of War: Ragnarök kun je vanzelfsprekend ook de nodige Trophies verzamelen, 36 stuks in totaal om precies te zijn. Via PowerPyx is nu de gehele lijst online verschenen. Er zijn geen Trophies gelinkt aan een bepaalde moeilijkheidsgraad, wat het iets eenvoudiger zou moeten maken om de Platinum Trophy te bemachtigen. Het overzicht van de Trophies is ‘spoilervrij’ gepubliceerd, wat betekent dat de namen van bazen afgeschermd zijn. Dat gezegd hebbende, mocht je volledig blind de game willen ervaren, dan kan het wellicht beter zijn om de onderstaande lijst met Trophies niet te bekijken.
Platinum
The Bear and the Wolf
– Collect all Trophies
Goud
Ready for Commitment
– Fully upgrade one armor set
Ragnarök
– Battle the [Spoiler]
Grave Mistake
– Battle [Spoiler]
The True Queen
– Battle [Spoiler]
Zilver
Spartan Ways
– Remember the Spartan teachings
Full Belly
– Obtain all of the Apples of Idunn and Horns of Blood Mead
Phlanx
– Obtain all Shields
Collector
– Obtain all Relics and Sword Hilts
Dragon Slayer
– Craft the Dragon Scaled Armor Set
How it’s Going
– Fully repair the Amulet of Yggdrasil
Funeral for a Friend
– Attend the funeral
Full Gufa
– Free the Hafgufas
Making Amends
– Free the Lyngbakr
It Was a Good Day
– Retrieve Mardöll
Invasive Species
– Complete all of the Crater Hunts
Besties
– Pet Speki and Svanna
Rightful Place
Return all of the Lindwyrms to Ratatoskr
Pure of Hart
Return the Stags of the Four Seasons
Trials by Fire
– Complete the Trials of Muspelheim
Brons
The Florist
– Collect one flower from each of the nine realms
The Librarian
– Collect all of the Books
The Curator
– Collect all of the Artifacts
How it Started
– Equip an Enchantment
Spit Shine
– Upgrade one piece of armor
Knock off the Rust
– Purchase a Skill
A Grizzly Encounter
– Battle the [Spoiler]
Blood Debt
– Battle the [Spoiler]
Backyard Brawl
– Battle the [Spoiler]
Root of the Problem
– Battle [Spoiler]
The Cauldron
– Destroy [Spoiler]’s cauldron
Off the Leash
– Battle [Spoiler]
Comeuppance
– Battle [Spoiler]
Better Together
– Battle [Spoiler]
Rebel Leader
– Return the Hammer of the Rebellion
New Friends
– Fetch Lunda’s orb
