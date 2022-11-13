

Na meerdere keren uitstel komt de release van Hogwarts Legacy nu toch echt steeds dichterbij en zodoende komen we ook meer over de game te weten. Voor degenen die uitkijken naar het spel begon het weekend goed met een uitgebreide gameplay showcase. En ondanks dat de release nog zo’n drie maanden van ons verwijderd is, zijn nu ook de Trophies/Achievements van Hogwarts Legacy al bekend.

Powerpyx heeft de lijst gepubliceerd en dit is gebaseerd op de verzameling Achievements van de pc-versie, die al live is gegaan in de Epic Games Store. Zodoende weten we nog niet de exacte waarde van de PlayStation Trophies (goud, zilver of brons), maar we krijgen wel een goed beeld van wat er van spelers verwacht wordt. In totaal gaat het om 46 Trophies/Achievements die aan diverse aspecten van de game gekoppeld zijn. Sommige uitdagingen hebben te maken met de verhaallijn, terwijl andere gekoppeld zijn aan verschillende activiteiten die je in Hogwarts Legacy kunt ondernemen. Er zijn geen Trophies/Achievements die gekoppeld zijn aan een specifieke moeilijkheidsgraad, maar wel enkele die gerelateerd zijn aan de vier afdelingen waar leerlingen van Zweinstein lid van kunnen zijn.

Hieronder kun je de gehele lijst met Trophies/Achievements van Hogwarts Legacy bekijken. Houd er wel rekening mee dat het overzicht spoilers kan bevatten.

Platinum

– Earn all other trophies.

The Sort Who Makes an Entrance

– Complete the introduction and finish the Sorting Ceremony

Grappling with a Graphorn

– Subdue the Lord of the Shore

The One Who Mastered Memories

– View all Pensieve memories

The Hallowed Hero

– Wield a Deathly Hallow

The Hero of Hogwarts

– Defeat Ranrok

The Seeker of Knowledge

– Win the House Cup

The Avenging Gazelle

– Complete Natsai Onai’s relationship line

The Defender of Dragons

– Save a dragon

Beast Friends

– Complete Poppy Sweeting’s relationship line

A Sallow Grave

– Complete Sebastian Sallow’s relationship line

Flight the Good Flight

– Beat Imelda’s time in all broom races

The Toast of the Town

– Find the Map Chamber as a Slytherin

The Good Samaritan

– Complete all side quests

Challenge Accepted

– Complete all tiers of a challenge

Collector’s Edition

– Complete all collections

A Keen Sense of Spell

– Invoke Ancient Magic for the first time

Loom for Improvement

– Upgrade a piece of gear

The Root of the Problem

– Stun 10 different enemies using a Mandrake

The Nature of the Beast

– Breed every type of beast

Going Through the Potions

– Brew every type of potion

Put Down Roots

– Grow every type of plant

Third Time’s a Charm

– Upgrade a piece of gear 3 times

The Auror’s Apprentice

– Find the Map Chamber as a Hufflepuff

A Talent for Spending

– Spend 5 Talent Points

Savvy Spender

– Spend all Talent Points

Room with a View

– Reach the highest point in the castle, the Headmaster’s upper study

Spilled Milk

– Use Flipendo ten times – to tip one cow or several

Floo Around the World

– Unlock all Floo Flames

Followed the Butterflies

– Follow butterflies to a treasure

Rise to the Challenges

– Defeat enemies in all battle arenas

Merlin’s Beard!

– Complete all Merlin Trials

The Intrepid Explorer

– Discover all cairn dungeons

Coasting Along

– Visit Poidsear Coast

The Gryffindor in the Graveyard

– Find the Map Chamber as a Gryffindor

Demiguise Dread

– Find all Demiguise statues

The Ends Petrify the Means

– Defeat a total of fifty enemies using Petrificus Totalus

Raising Expectations

– Reach a combo of 100

Finishing Touches

– Use Ancient Magic on every enemy in the game

The Spell Master

– Learn all spells

A Forte for Achievement

– Reach Level 40

The Wise Owl

– Find the Map Chamber as a Ravenclaw

First Class Student

– Attend your first class

Troll with the Punches

– Survive the troll attack on Hogsmeade

That’s a Keeper

– Meet Charles Rookwood in the Map Chamber

Rising From the Ashes

– Rescue the phoenix