Na meerdere keren uitstel komt de release van Hogwarts Legacy nu toch echt steeds dichterbij en zodoende komen we ook meer over de game te weten. Voor degenen die uitkijken naar het spel begon het weekend goed met een uitgebreide gameplay showcase. En ondanks dat de release nog zo’n drie maanden van ons verwijderd is, zijn nu ook de Trophies/Achievements van Hogwarts Legacy al bekend.
Powerpyx heeft de lijst gepubliceerd en dit is gebaseerd op de verzameling Achievements van de pc-versie, die al live is gegaan in de Epic Games Store. Zodoende weten we nog niet de exacte waarde van de PlayStation Trophies (goud, zilver of brons), maar we krijgen wel een goed beeld van wat er van spelers verwacht wordt. In totaal gaat het om 46 Trophies/Achievements die aan diverse aspecten van de game gekoppeld zijn. Sommige uitdagingen hebben te maken met de verhaallijn, terwijl andere gekoppeld zijn aan verschillende activiteiten die je in Hogwarts Legacy kunt ondernemen. Er zijn geen Trophies/Achievements die gekoppeld zijn aan een specifieke moeilijkheidsgraad, maar wel enkele die gerelateerd zijn aan de vier afdelingen waar leerlingen van Zweinstein lid van kunnen zijn.
Hieronder kun je de gehele lijst met Trophies/Achievements van Hogwarts Legacy bekijken. Houd er wel rekening mee dat het overzicht spoilers kan bevatten.
Platinum
– Earn all other trophies.
The Sort Who Makes an Entrance
– Complete the introduction and finish the Sorting Ceremony
Grappling with a Graphorn
– Subdue the Lord of the Shore
The One Who Mastered Memories
– View all Pensieve memories
The Hallowed Hero
– Wield a Deathly Hallow
The Hero of Hogwarts
– Defeat Ranrok
The Seeker of Knowledge
– Win the House Cup
The Avenging Gazelle
– Complete Natsai Onai’s relationship line
The Defender of Dragons
– Save a dragon
Beast Friends
– Complete Poppy Sweeting’s relationship line
A Sallow Grave
– Complete Sebastian Sallow’s relationship line
Flight the Good Flight
– Beat Imelda’s time in all broom races
The Toast of the Town
– Find the Map Chamber as a Slytherin
The Good Samaritan
– Complete all side quests
Challenge Accepted
– Complete all tiers of a challenge
Collector’s Edition
– Complete all collections
A Keen Sense of Spell
– Invoke Ancient Magic for the first time
Loom for Improvement
– Upgrade a piece of gear
The Root of the Problem
– Stun 10 different enemies using a Mandrake
The Nature of the Beast
– Breed every type of beast
Going Through the Potions
– Brew every type of potion
Put Down Roots
– Grow every type of plant
Third Time’s a Charm
– Upgrade a piece of gear 3 times
The Auror’s Apprentice
– Find the Map Chamber as a Hufflepuff
A Talent for Spending
– Spend 5 Talent Points
Savvy Spender
– Spend all Talent Points
Room with a View
– Reach the highest point in the castle, the Headmaster’s upper study
Spilled Milk
– Use Flipendo ten times – to tip one cow or several
Floo Around the World
– Unlock all Floo Flames
Followed the Butterflies
– Follow butterflies to a treasure
Rise to the Challenges
– Defeat enemies in all battle arenas
Merlin’s Beard!
– Complete all Merlin Trials
The Intrepid Explorer
– Discover all cairn dungeons
Coasting Along
– Visit Poidsear Coast
The Gryffindor in the Graveyard
– Find the Map Chamber as a Gryffindor
Demiguise Dread
– Find all Demiguise statues
The Ends Petrify the Means
– Defeat a total of fifty enemies using Petrificus Totalus
Raising Expectations
– Reach a combo of 100
Finishing Touches
– Use Ancient Magic on every enemy in the game
The Spell Master
– Learn all spells
A Forte for Achievement
– Reach Level 40
The Wise Owl
– Find the Map Chamber as a Ravenclaw
First Class Student
– Attend your first class
Troll with the Punches
– Survive the troll attack on Hogsmeade
That’s a Keeper
– Meet Charles Rookwood in the Map Chamber
Rising From the Ashes
– Rescue the phoenix