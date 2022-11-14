The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is natuurlijk al een aantal jaren verkrijgbaar, maar de game had nog geen current-gen upgrade gekregen. Hier heeft ontwikkelaar CD Projekt RED de laatste tijd aan gewerkt en nu hebben we eindelijk een releasedatum gekregen.
De current-gen upgrade voor de PlayStation 5 en Xbox Series X|S zal op 14 december uitgebracht worden. De game zal dan opnieuw uitkomen als The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition, dit voor nieuwkomers. Mensen die de game reeds in bezit hebben, kunnen gratis upgraden.
Enhanced with the power of next-gen consoles and modern PC hardware in mind, the upcoming release of CD Projekt RED’s award-winning role-playing game will feature dozens of visual, performance, and technical enhancements over the original. These include ray tracing support, faster loading times on consoles, as well as a variety of mods integrated into the experience, among many others. Along with new additional content inspired by The Witcher series from Netflix, these will be covered next week in a dedicated REDstreams event on Twitch, where the studio will present gameplay from the next-gen version of the game.
The next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition will be available for purchase digitally on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, featuring all free downloadable content released to date, and both major expansions: “Hearts of Stone” and “Blood and Wine.” Moreover, a free next-gen update will be available for everyone who owns any release of the game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A physical edition will be released following the initial digital rollout, with a specific date to be announced at a later time.
In addition to the next-gen release, the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will also receive an update featuring numerous additions and improvements, as well as the Netflix Witcher-themed additional content. Further details, including the release date, will be announced soon.
Volgende week zal CD Projekt RED tijdens een livestream meer details bekendmaken over deze nieuwe uitgave/current-gen upgrade.
de ps4 versie was toch een playplus opde ps4 kanje die dan ook naar de ps5 versie upgrade
Ik moet nog zoveel games spelen en dan komen ze met dit?! YES! Hier besteed ik graag weer 200 uur aan.
Hoop dat ie ok gewoon op disk komt voor de ps5
Daar gaan we weer…. wat een fantastische game
Dus dan koop ik de current gen voor 5 euro ofzo in de store en kan ik dit gratis downloaden. chill
Hopelijk voor die tijd god of war uitgespeeld.