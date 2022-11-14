

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is natuurlijk al een aantal jaren verkrijgbaar, maar de game had nog geen current-gen upgrade gekregen. Hier heeft ontwikkelaar CD Projekt RED de laatste tijd aan gewerkt en nu hebben we eindelijk een releasedatum gekregen.

De current-gen upgrade voor de PlayStation 5 en Xbox Series X|S zal op 14 december uitgebracht worden. De game zal dan opnieuw uitkomen als The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition, dit voor nieuwkomers. Mensen die de game reeds in bezit hebben, kunnen gratis upgraden.

Enhanced with the power of next-gen consoles and modern PC hardware in mind, the upcoming release of CD Projekt RED’s award-winning role-playing game will feature dozens of visual, performance, and technical enhancements over the original. These include ray tracing support, faster loading times on consoles, as well as a variety of mods integrated into the experience, among many others. Along with new additional content inspired by The Witcher series from Netflix, these will be covered next week in a dedicated REDstreams event on Twitch, where the studio will present gameplay from the next-gen version of the game.

The next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition will be available for purchase digitally on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, featuring all free downloadable content released to date, and both major expansions: “Hearts of Stone” and “Blood and Wine.” Moreover, a free next-gen update will be available for everyone who owns any release of the game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A physical edition will be released following the initial digital rollout, with a specific date to be announced at a later time.

In addition to the next-gen release, the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will also receive an update featuring numerous additions and improvements, as well as the Netflix Witcher-themed additional content. Further details, including the release date, will be announced soon.