Hoewel God of War: Ragnarök vanaf de release al een uitstekende game is, heeft Sony Santa Monica Studio alsnog het een en ander aan verbeterpunten gevonden. Zodoende brachten ze een vrij forse day one patch uit en die wordt nu opgevolgd door update 02.02.
Deze update richt zich met name op issues in de PS4-versie, die eerder al in de PS5-versie werden opgelost. Dus wat dat betreft weinig echt bijzondere zaken om extra te benoemen. Voor de PS5-versie doet deze update afgezien van ‘service adjustments’ verder niks.
Hieronder alle details en meer over de game lees je in onze review. Het betreft hier overigens de update die over het weekend al live ging, maar de patch notes lieten even op zich wachten.
PS5 Specific
- Service adjustments.
PS4 Specific
Stability and Performance
- Fixed a rare crash that could occur at the end of the first boss fight. Already fixed for PS5 in patch v02.01
- Fixed a crash that could appear randomly during gameplay. Already fixed for PS5 in patch v02.01
- Fixed a crash when using the Platinum Wireless Headset. Issue not applicable for PS5.
Polish Language Support
- Added Polish language audio support for players that purchased the game on disc in Poland.
- Note: Please ensure that the game is fully installed from the disc or network and patched to version 2.02 before enabling Polish language in the Speech Language settings.
- If the game is not fully installed there will be no audio or subtitles for the in-game dialog.
- To correct, please close the app and restart once the game is fully installed and the patch install is complete.