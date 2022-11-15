

Hoewel God of War: Ragnarök vanaf de release al een uitstekende game is, heeft Sony Santa Monica Studio alsnog het een en ander aan verbeterpunten gevonden. Zodoende brachten ze een vrij forse day one patch uit en die wordt nu opgevolgd door update 02.02.

Deze update richt zich met name op issues in de PS4-versie, die eerder al in de PS5-versie werden opgelost. Dus wat dat betreft weinig echt bijzondere zaken om extra te benoemen. Voor de PS5-versie doet deze update afgezien van ‘service adjustments’ verder niks.

Hieronder alle details en meer over de game lees je in onze review. Het betreft hier overigens de update die over het weekend al live ging, maar de patch notes lieten even op zich wachten.