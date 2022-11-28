Volgens een artikel op Politico maakt Google opnieuw bezwaar tegen de overname van Activision Blizzard door Microsoft. Volgens de internetgigant werkt Game Pass namelijk opzettelijk minder goed op ChromeOS besturingssystemen. Indien de deal doorgaat vreest Google dat het daardoor minder hardware gaat verkopen. Eerder maakte de internetgigant zich al zorgen over de toekomst van hun bestaande deal met Activision Blizzard om hun Google Cloud services aan de man te brengen.

To a lesser extent, Google is also an opponent of the deal, according to two of the people with knowledge of the matter. The company has argued that Microsoft has purposely degraded the quality of its Game Pass subscription service when used with Google’s Chrome operating system, and owning Activision would further its incentive to do so, ultimately steering hardware sales towards Microsoft and away from Google, the people said.