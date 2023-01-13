

Bepaalde MMORPG’s hebben het geluk om vele jaren actief te blijven. DC Universe Online behoort tot de gelukkige, gezien de game inmiddels al zo’n twaalf jaar meegaat. En gezien alle gebeurtenissen rondom deze MMORPG, zoals het wisselen van publisher en het weten te overleven van de live-service explosie waar we de afgelopen jaren mee te maken hebben gehad, verdient de game ook wel wat liefde.

Daybreak Game Company, de huidige uitgever van DC Universe Online, heeft middels een roadmap voor 2023 bekendgemaakt dat er versies van de game zullen verschijnen voor de PlayStation 5 en Xbox Series X|S. De game is natuurlijk al speelbaar op die platforms middels backwards compatibility, maar een versie speciaal voor current-gen zal natuurlijk allerlei voordelen met zich meebrengen.

Voordat het zo ver is zal eerst Episode 45 voor de game verschijnen, genaamd ‘Shock to the System’. Deze episode zal ergens in de komende maanden uitgebracht worden. We hebben hieronder een korte omschrijving geplaatst.

DC Universe Online Episode 45: Shock to the System

Dakota City’s just built different. The Big Bang attack that created new heroes, villains, and victims has drawn sinister, otherworldly attention. Ebon’s powers cast a long shadow, but it’s the Apokoliptian Parademons that has Static shocked enough to contact you. Why are people disappearing, why has Apokolips turned its attention to Dakota City, and will you be able to take on such a shadowy threat?

In SHOCK TO THE SYSTEM, players will travel to the heart of the Milestone universe in Dakota City to offer help and to investigate why these heroes and villains are disappearing.

THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT SHOCK TO THE SYSTEM: