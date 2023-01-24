

Supermassive Games kondigde enige tijd terug The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR aan voor PlayStation VR2. Deze game zou aanvankelijk op 22 februari verschijnen, gezamenlijk met de release van de nieuwe virtual reality headset. Dit werd vorige week bij het aankondigen van de launch line-up nog bevestigd, maar helaas is de game nu uitgesteld.

De ontwikkelaar heeft laten weten dat ze de release van de game met een paar weken opschuiven. Van 22 februari schuift de game nu op naar 16 maart, dus het uitstel valt mee. Desalniettemin is het jammer om deze game in een toch wel gewaardeerde franchise niet direct op launch te zien.

De reden voor het uitstel zit hem in dat de ontwikkelaar net even iets meer tijd nodig heeft om het geheel te polijsten. De volledige verklaring hieronder:

“The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR is supermassive games’ most ambitious virtual reality project to date, taking players through five extensive worlds that branch through various terror filled rollercoaster routes based on the dark pictures franchise.

It has always been our aim to release in the launch window of the new PlayStation VR2 headset but it is also massively important to us that you, the players, receive the most polished, terrifying experience possible when you strap in for your first ride in The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR. With this in mind, we have made the difficult decision to set a new launch date of March 16, 2023.

Thank you for all your excitement and patience it really means the world to us! We cannot wait to reveal more about our sinister rollercoaster from hell and watch this space for our new gameplay features video coming very soon!”