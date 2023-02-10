

In september 2022 werd de game TRON: Identity aangekondigd voor de pc, maar over andere platformen werd niet gesproken. Sindsdien is het wachten op meer informatie, maar Bithell Games heeft aangekondigd dat de titel ook in ontwikkeling is voor de Nintendo Switch.

De game staat gepland voor een release in april, maar een specifieke datum moet nog gedeeld worden. Naar verwachting komt TRON: Identity ook naar de PlayStation en Xbox, maar daarvoor moeten we nu een officiële aankondiging afwachten. Meer informatie over de game hieronder.

In a new Grid, forgotten by its creator and left alone to evolve without User intervention, an unprecedented crime has been committed. The Repository stands at the center of this society. In the aftermath of a break-in, the future of this Grid hangs in the balance.

TRON: Identity is a visual novel adventure following Query, a detective program tasked with uncovering the mystery of what was taken and by whom. Finding yourself in a world built on unstable foundations and filled with whispered knowledge, it’s up to you to question suspects and investigate your surroundings to piece together the truth.

The decisions you make will actively influence the story, with a multitude of possible outcomes, good and bad – all depending on your carefully chosen words. You’ll interact with a number of intriguing characters, and decide whether to ally with them, spurn them, or even derezz them. However you choose to deal with them, you’ll need to recover their lost memories in your search for answers, puzzling your way through defragging Identity Discs. The world of TRON is growing, and your adventure is the seed.