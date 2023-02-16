Velen van jullie hebben zich ongetwijfeld gewaagd aan de magische wereld van Hogwarts Legacy en de keuze gemaakt uit Griffoendor, Huffelpuf, Ravenklauw of Zwadderich. Niet vreemd ook, want Hogwarts Legacy wist binnen no-time de best verkochte Harry Potter-game ooit te worden. Ook wij waren zeker tevreden in onze review, maar er zijn altijd nog wel wat issues aanwezig in elke game bij release.
Dit is in Hogwarts Legacy net zo en daarom is de game nu voorzien van de eerste grote update sinds de release. Let wel, deze update is alleen voor de Xbox Series X en pc verschenen. De PS5-versie is wat vertraagd, omdat er wat extra issues zijn gevonden. Zo wordt er onder andere gewerkt aan een fix voor de “Collector’s Edition” Trophy. Volgens het team zal deze update een paar dagen later verschijnen.
Hieronder kan je de patch notes van de eerste grote update voor Hogwarts Legacy bekijken.
Bug Fixes:
-
General:
- Online
- Fixed issues with achievement data being properly pushed to Wizarding World portal after linking.
- Gameplay
- Owl Mail
- Fixed an issue with mail not properly triggering sequential mission.
- World Events
- Fixed rare crash around certain locations where in-game World Events spawning.
- NPC
- Fixed a rare crash when respawning NPCs in the world.
- Fixed crash with some NPC schedules.
- Characters
- Fixed issues with flickering occurring with a transparent head while hair is still present.
- UI
- Updated localization text for additional content items.
- Added Build version to first time EULA.
- Fixed rare occurrence of mission descriptions not being displayed correctly.
- Cinematics
- Corrected VFX presentation of robe transformation.
- Fixed a stability issue when skipping cutscenes.
- Fixed a crash when playing cutscenes and cinematics.
- Save Game
- Fixed error of rewriting last autosave slot.
- Fixed an issue when restarting from last save around not being able to talk to a vendor after initial conversation.
- Performance and Stability
- Improved performance on Fidelity mode.
- Fixed rare crash around hovering over the map.
- Fixed issue with wind causing distortion and stretching of world assets.
- Fixed a rare occurrence with material swapping.
- Fixed a rare crash with map assets state.
- Fixed Rare crash occurring with in-game world events.
- Fixed a memory leak with global lighting system HL-313.
- XSX
- Performance and Stability
- Improved crash collection to help chase rare crashes.
- PC Steam/PC Epic Games
- Cinematics
- Fixed audio issues missing or not properly playing.
- Controllers
- Switch Pro controller support updates HL-346.
- Upscalers
- Enable frame generation while DLSS is disabled.
- Anti-Aliasing and Screen resolution settings disabled when using DLSS and not Super Resolution.
- Raytracing
- Fixed issue with RTAO looking worse than SSAO.
- Adjusted default setting to Medium Quality.
- Performance and Stability
- Shader type compilation optimization.
- Shader compilation performance updates and functionality enhancements.
- Fixed a crash affecting Text2Speech usability.
- Resolved issues with world assets abruptly being stretched which resolves the following reported issues: HL-305, HL-265.
- Resolved an issue with Nvidia GPUs having lower frame rate compared to AMD.
- DirectX Version 12
- Please note DirectX Version 12 is required to run Hogwarts Legacy on PC. We do not suggest attempting workarounds to run the game with DirectX Version 11 as this can cause stability issues with launching the game and the player experience.
Uuu zie ik nu slecht of is er geen update voor de collectobels in de game als je ze gaat zoeken dan komen die er niet bij zo kan je de game niet platina spelen . Alles klop heel goed aan de game alleen zijn er wat problemen Top game .