Velen van jullie hebben zich ongetwijfeld gewaagd aan de magische wereld van Hogwarts Legacy en de keuze gemaakt uit Griffoendor, Huffelpuf, Ravenklauw of Zwadderich. Niet vreemd ook, want Hogwarts Legacy wist binnen no-time de best verkochte Harry Potter-game ooit te worden. Ook wij waren zeker tevreden in onze review, maar er zijn altijd nog wel wat issues aanwezig in elke game bij release.

Dit is in Hogwarts Legacy net zo en daarom is de game nu voorzien van de eerste grote update sinds de release. Let wel, deze update is alleen voor de Xbox Series X en pc verschenen. De PS5-versie is wat vertraagd, omdat er wat extra issues zijn gevonden. Zo wordt er onder andere gewerkt aan een fix voor de “Collector’s Edition” Trophy. Volgens het team zal deze update een paar dagen later verschijnen.

Hieronder kan je de patch notes van de eerste grote update voor Hogwarts Legacy bekijken.