Op 31 augustus kunnen pc- en PlayStation 5-gamers aan de slag met Baldur’s Gate 3. Spelers op de Xbox Series X|S vissen dus naast het net. Dit wil echter niet zeggen dat het spel nooit naar de consoles van Microsoft zal komen.

Een persvoorlichter van Larian Studios heeft tegenover Push Square laten weten dat Baldur’s Gate 3 geen PlayStation 5 console exclusive is. De ontwikkelaar heeft simpelweg gekozen om hun game eerst naar de console van Sony te brengen.

“Right now Larian is planning to release Baldur’s Gate 3 for PC, Mac, GeForce NOW, and PS5. That said, they don’t have exclusivity and will announce support for additional platforms if and when they’re ready.”

Dit werd op Twitter nog eens onderstreept door de CEO van Larian Studios: Swen Vincke. Die het volgende te zeggen had over het ontbreken van een Xbox-versie:

Op Reddit werd uiteindelijk door de community manager duidelijkheid gegeven over de hele situatie. Larian Studios is tijdens de ontwikkeling van de Xbox Series X|S-versie van Baldur’s Gate 3 tegen wat problemen aangelopen. De ontwikkelaar kan nu niet met zekerheid zeggen wanneer deze worden opgelost en heeft er daarom voor gekozen om de Xbox-versie nog niet te noemen.

“Thanks for all the hype and enthusiasm following yesterday’s announcement that Baldur’s Gate 3 is coming to PS5 day and date with PC on August 31st!

Xbox players, we’ve seen your questions about if/when you can expect Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox. We’ve had an Xbox version of Baldur’s Gate 3 in the works for some time, but we have run into some technical issues – particularly with split-screen co-op. We are still working on an Xbox version of BG3, but we’re not yet confident enough to announce it. We don’t like announcing anything until we’re ready, because we don’t want to get peoples hopes up until we’re sure we can deliver.

There’s no platform exclusivity preventing us from releasing BG3 on Xbox day and date, should that be a technical possibility. If and when we do announce further platforms, we want to make sure each version lives up to our standards & expectations. Thanks for understanding!”