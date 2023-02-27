De early access release van Sons of the Forest is een daverend succes. Ontwikkelaar Endnight Games laat op Twitter weten dat de game binnen 24 uur ruim 2 miljoen exemplaren heeft verkocht. Daarnaast bereikt Sons of the Forest met regelmaat meer dan 350.000 gelijktijdige spelers.
Hey Everyone,
Thanks to those who have joined us in our Early Access journey into ‘Sons Of The Forest’ We have sold over 2 million copies in the first 24 hours, and are very excited for what we have in store for players in the coming weeks.
the team endnight
— Endnight Games (@EndNightGame) February 24, 2023
De game is meermaals uitgesteld geweest, wat de animo blijkbaar alleen maar heeft vergroot. Sons of the Forest is een survival horror game waarin je op een eiland gevuld met kannibalen en mutanten moet zien te overleven. De game is vooralsnog enkel voor de pc aangekondigd.