De early access release van Sons of the Forest is een daverend succes. Ontwikkelaar Endnight Games laat op Twitter weten dat de game binnen 24 uur ruim 2 miljoen exemplaren heeft verkocht. Daarnaast bereikt Sons of the Forest met regelmaat meer dan 350.000 gelijktijdige spelers.

Hey Everyone,

Thanks to those who have joined us in our Early Access journey into ‘Sons Of The Forest’ We have sold over 2 million copies in the first 24 hours, and are very excited for what we have in store for players in the coming weeks.

the team endnight

— Endnight Games (@EndNightGame) February 24, 2023