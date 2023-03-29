Wild Hearts werd over het algemeen vrij positief ontvangen, maar de game had zeker zijn zwakke punten. Een nieuwe patch zorgt ervoor dat de speelervaring een stuk beter zal zijn, doordat er verschillende problemen worden opgelost.

De nieuwe patch voor Wild Hearts zorgt er onder andere voor dat pc-bezitters betere performance kunnen verwachten, vooral als je een AMD-processor hebt. Tevens was het mogelijk dat de game crashte als het Minato-level werd geladen. Dit zal door de patch niet meer voorkomen. De gehele changelog is als volgt:

Improvements, Other Adjustments

Improved CPU performance, especially for AMD processors.

Added connections for reinforcement between the following combinations of weapons.

Karakuri Katana

Nature’s Flashblade and Blade of Nature’s Splendor 5

Apex Blade: Kemonobane and Wrack Blade: Rashōmon

Nodachi

Nature’s Twinedge and Nodachi of Nature’s Splendor 5

Apex Nodachi: Kemono Carver and Wrack Nodachi: Rashōmon

Bow

Nature’s Piercing and Bow of Nature’s Splendor 5

Apex Bow: Kemono Hunter and Wrack Bow: Rashōmon

Bladed Wagasa

Nature’s Twists and Bladed Wagasa of Nature’s Splendor 5

Apex Bladed Wagasa: Kemono’s End and Wrack Bladed Wagasa: Rashōmon

Maul

Nature’s Gravity and Maul of Nature’s Splendor 5

Apex Maul: Kemono’s Doom and Wrack Maul: Rashōmon

Karakuri Staff

Nature’s Seasons and Nature’s Splendor Karakuri Staff 5

Apex Karakuri Staff: Kemono Chaos and Agate Karakuri Staff 2

Hand Cannon

Nature’s Might and Cannon of Nature’s Splendor 5

Apex Cannon: Kemono’s Oblivion and Wrack Cannon: Rashōmon

Claw Blade

Nature’s Talon and Claw of Nature’s Splendor 5

Apex Claw: Kemono’s Curse and Wrack Claw: Rashōmon

Added a confirmation window at the start of online co-op that asks whether the player wants to join the session or not when the host is further along in the story than they are.

Fixes