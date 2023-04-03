Eerder dit jaar brachten Koei Tecmo en EA Wild Hearts uit, hun unieke toevoeging aan het ‘monster hunter genre’ dat veelal positieve commentaren kreeg. Heb je je geamuseerd met deze game en wil je meer? Dan is hier nu de ‘Lethal Blossoms’ update voor jou! Deze brengt (bug) fixes en verbeteringen met zich mee, maar ook een hele hoop nieuwe conten om ons mee te plezieren.

We worden verwend met nieuwe quests, een nieuwe Karakuri (de Spinning Top) en uiteraard een nieuwe Kemono soort (Murakumo). Alle nieuwigheden worden op een rijtje gezet in het onderstaande bericht dat te lezen is op de officiële site én er is ook een trailer voor degenen die meer visueel ingesteld zijn.

De update gaat live op 6 april. Lees meer over Wild Hearts in onze review.

New Kemono Species – Murakumo

Strange winds swirl the sakura blossoms, which fail to fall even long after spring has passed. When rumors spread of this eerie sight, parents warn their children to keep their distance. Knowing that should you wander too close, the vulpine fiend appears and spirits you away. For it is no mere wind; it is the Murakumo.

This Kemono’s plethora of petal-manipulating attacks are a real menace. It courses through the air on platforms made of sakura blossoms. Which, in turn, makes counterattacking tricky. When enraged, the vulpine beast unleashes a thunderous tornado that could easily leave you unconscious. Hunters would be wise to employ a Spinning Top Karakuri to fight against the beast.

New Karakuri – Spinning Top

Once unleashed, the Spinning Top closes in on prey to deliver a stubborn assault. Whenever it hits Kemono or other obstacles, it gains both speed and power. The Spinning Top can stagger Kemono given it has enough speed and power when it connects.

Limit Breaking Weapons, Armor

Hunters can use Core Orbs to further enhance weapons and armor. The number of times you can carry out such enhancements, and the effects they have, are different for each piece of equipment.

Core orbs can mainly be obtained by successfully hunting Volatile Kemono. The type of core orb dropped will depend on where you are hunting.

Additional Fixes, Improvements

The team is still hard at work to pack in as many fixes, improvements and adjustments as possible. Be on the lookout for the full bulleted update notes on April 6. Thank you for your continued support and passion for WILD HEARTS.

Deathhaze Gloombeak, New Talisman Skill, New Special Quests: Serial Hunts, and New Chat Stamps and Emotes

The end of April is looking just as ferocious as the beginning! Make sure you’re prepared for another Deeply Volatile Kemono, Deathhaze Gloombeak, on April 20.

Perhaps even more formidable, the next content update ushers in a new type of special quest – Serial Hunts. How many Kemono will you be able to hunt before being overwhelmed?