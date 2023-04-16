Wild Hearts is inmiddels al enige tijd uit en Omega Force komt zo nu en dan met een update voor de titel. Zo werd begin deze maand heel wat nieuwe content toegevoegd. Nu is het weer tijd voor een algemene update die zich richt op wat tweaks in de gameplay.
De belangrijkste aanpassingen hebben te maken met de Claw Blade, die nodig waren en wat in de patch notes hieronder goed wordt toegelicht. Verder worden er nog wat andere aanpassingen en tweaks doorgevoerd, zoals eveneens hieronder staat.
Balance Adjustments
- The following adjustments and modifications have been made to the Claw Blade:
- The claw gauge will not decrease when performing Wingblade Spin Slash when the claw is lodged in a Kemono.
- Fixed an issue where it was still possible to continue triggering downward Wingblade Spin Slash even after the claw gauge was depleted.
- Greatly reduced the gauge consumption of the Wingblade Crescent Slash when the claw is lodged in a Kemono.
- Added invincibility frames at the beginning of Wingblade Crescent Slash when the claw is lodged in a Kemono.
- Reduced the power of the Wingblade Crescent Slash.
- It will now be possible to use resonance to recover Karakuri Thread after performing a Basic Karakuri combo attack with the Bow.
- Reduced the amount of Stamina consumed when dodging with the Bow.
- Increased the amount of Karakuri Thread generated by the Karakuri Katana.
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the Torch Basic Karakuri could be used at a wider range than intended.
- Fixed an issue where Talismans obtained from defeating Murakumo or Volatile Murakumo only carried the Wind Boost skill. Added Talismans with other skills.
- Fixed an issue where the “Food you were processing is ready.” notification appeared in Minato even when the processing was not complete.
- Fixed an issue where the armor image was not grayed out on the Cladding Production screen when the player had insufficient materials.