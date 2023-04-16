

Wild Hearts is inmiddels al enige tijd uit en Omega Force komt zo nu en dan met een update voor de titel. Zo werd begin deze maand heel wat nieuwe content toegevoegd. Nu is het weer tijd voor een algemene update die zich richt op wat tweaks in de gameplay.

De belangrijkste aanpassingen hebben te maken met de Claw Blade, die nodig waren en wat in de patch notes hieronder goed wordt toegelicht. Verder worden er nog wat andere aanpassingen en tweaks doorgevoerd, zoals eveneens hieronder staat.

