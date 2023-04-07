Eerder deze week schreven we al over de Wild Hearts update die er aan zou komen. In die post beschreven we wat de daadwerkelijke content is die spelers voorgeschoteld zouden krijgen na het updaten van de game. De update is inmiddels beschikbaar en die komt natuurlijk met patch notes.

De grootste toevoegingen van deze update zijn de nieuwe Kemono soort ‘Murakumo’ en de ‘Spinning Top Karakuri’ gadget. Verder is er ook een aardige lijst aan verbeteringen doorgevoerd, waarmee allerlei onderdelen op de schop gaan. Zo worden er diverse bugs aangepakt en kleine features toegevoegd. Hieronder kan je de volledige patch notes bekijken.