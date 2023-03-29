Een aantal weken geleden maakte Sloclap de releasedatum van de Xbox- en Steam-versie van Sifu bekend. Deze versies zijn nu beschikbaar, maar ook voor bestaande spelers is er iets te beleven in Sifu. Het spel heeft namelijk ook een nieuwe update gehad die de Arenas uitbreiding toevoegt.

De Arenas uitbreiding is de vierde grote gratis content update voor Sifu. De uitbreiding voegt negen nieuwe locaties, 45 uitdagingen en vijf gamemodi toe. Al deze nieuwe content is volgens Sloclap goed voor zo’n tien uur aan extra speeltijd. Je kunt de launch trailer voor de Areans uitbreiding hieronder bekijken.

Welcome to the Arenas! Our 4th free major content update for Sifu adds a massive chunk of content to the game with the Arenas expansion. Available now on all platforms.

With 9 new locations and 45 merciless challenges spread over 5 game modes, the Arenas Expansion is packing up to 10 extra hours of gameplay into the already demanding title. Masters of Kung Fu will be pushed to their limits as waves of enemies crash upon them in Survival mode, or pushed to perfection in the Performance mode. With Time Attack, players can also battle against the clock on a path filled with enemies. Sifus looking for a twist on the game’s impactful combat can try the new Capture mode – where players must take and hold a marked area – or Manhunt mode, where a specific target surrounded by protectors must be taken down.