Vorige maand werden we op de hoogte gesteld dat Sifu in september zijn allerlaatste content-update zou ontvangen. We willen jullie er graag aan herinneren dat deze update nu beschikbaar is en de volledige lijst met wijzigingen bekend is gemaakt.
Update 1.24 brengt 6 nieuwe arena’s en 8 nieuwe modifiers met zich mee. Bovendien worden er 18 cheats, 75 uitdagingen en 2 nieuwe outfits toegevoegd. Als klap op de vuurpijl is er nu ook een ‘Custom Mode’ beschikbaar, waarmee je zelf modifiers en cheats kunt instellen voor Arena-uitdagingen.
Naast de (laatste) extra content die deze nieuwe update met zich meebrengt, worden er ook verschillende bugs opgelost en nieuwe Achievements toegevoegd. De volledige lijst met wijzigingen is als volgt:
New Stuff
- 6 new Arenas.
- 75 new Challenges.
- 8 new Modifiers and 19 new Cheats
- 2 new Outfits
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the game’s language could reset to default.
- Fixed an issue when scrubbing through the timeline of a large replay file could crash the game.
- Fixed an issue that could cause crashes in some Hardpoint Arenas.
- Fixed Jinfeng’s grab attack in Replays.
- Fixed an issue in the Death Menu with the “Reversed Aging” Cheat, for which pendant coins would reappear too early with a high Death Counter.
- Fixed an issue where the Avoid tutorial against the Juggernaut grab attack in the Squats couldn’t be cleared if the Press Type was set to “Toggle” for guarding in the controller settings.
- Fixed an issue where some SFX would be heard repeatedly during gameplay and in the Replay Editor when cheats are active.
- Fixed an issue where the age would display incorrectly when the “Infinite Lives” cheat is active.
- Fixed an issue with overlapping boss bars in the “Travel Broadens the Mind” challenge.
Sound Design
- Added a new “tension” SFX when reaching the end part of a challenge.
- Renamed the “Gameplay SFX” setting as “Extradiegetic Sound Effects”.
- Added Arenas soundtrack to the Replay Editor music selection.
- Various fixes and mixing improvements.
- Added new SFX for walkie-talkies when thrown.
Art
- Added 6 new Arenas!
- Added 2 new Oufits (Professional & Wisdom)
UI/UX
- Added a button to access the Arenas Custom Mode.
- Added an “Increase Menu Text Size” setting, which increases the size of small UI elements.
- Added new thumbnails and text for the new Arenas in the Replay selection menu.
- Added visual feedback on enemies and bosses’ structure bar when using the “Environmental Weakness” and “Structure Only” Cheats.
- Fixed various UI issues.
Design
- Added 8 new Modifiers.
- Added 19 new Cheats, including 8 individual move replacements, and 3 full moveset replacements.
- The move some moveset cheats are replacing have been changed:
Jump Punch: Running Light Attack → Duck Strike
Bodyguard Grab: Crooked Foot → Running Light Attack
- Arenas Custom Mode. You can choose modifiers or cheats to overwrite a challenge’s with. Stamps cannot be earned with Custom Mode active. Not all cheats/modifiers are available in this mode. An arena-exclusive “Master Difficulty” cheat is available in the “Miscellaneous” tab
- A Modifiers Randomizer has been added to the Modifiers menu. You can customize, to a degree, which random selection of Modifiers/Cheats will be used for the next level/challenge. Modifiers & Cheats not yet unlocked may be randomly selected too. Progress is stopped with the Randomizer enabled, except with the “Modifiers only” parameter.
- Moved the “Permanent Damage” modifier to its own category (“Health Recovery”) to which the “Legacy” cheat has been added. The Goals texts mentioning it have been updated.
- 10 new achievements (clearing them is not needed for the platinum trophy/“Fist of the Immortal” achievement)
- Increased the currency given by the goals “Strike!”, “Friendly fire”, “Teamwork” and “Inspiration Windfall” by 50 to prevent a very rare softlock preventing further Cheat unlocks. The total 200 additional currency should be retroactively added to your total if you had already cleared these goals.
Localisation
- New localisation for Title Update 5 content.
- Fixed pieces of Chinese text on some walls in the Tower and in the Sanctuary.