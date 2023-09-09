Vorige maand werden we op de hoogte gesteld dat Sifu in september zijn allerlaatste content-update zou ontvangen. We willen jullie er graag aan herinneren dat deze update nu beschikbaar is en de volledige lijst met wijzigingen bekend is gemaakt.

Update 1.24 brengt 6 nieuwe arena’s en 8 nieuwe modifiers met zich mee. Bovendien worden er 18 cheats, 75 uitdagingen en 2 nieuwe outfits toegevoegd. Als klap op de vuurpijl is er nu ook een ‘Custom Mode’ beschikbaar, waarmee je zelf modifiers en cheats kunt instellen voor Arena-uitdagingen.

Naast de (laatste) extra content die deze nieuwe update met zich meebrengt, worden er ook verschillende bugs opgelost en nieuwe Achievements toegevoegd. De volledige lijst met wijzigingen is als volgt: