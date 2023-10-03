Een kleine maand nadat Sloclap, de ontwikkelaar van Sifu, de nieuwste content-update voor het spel heeft uitgebracht, is het alweer tijd voor een nieuwe update. Ditmaal om enkele problemen op te lossen. De update corrigeert enkele bugs, zoals het niet kunnen behalen van een Trophy op de PS5 en voert enkele grafische fixes door.
Sifu is nu beschikbaar en hieronder kun je de volledige lijst met fixes bekijken.
Dev – Fixes
- [PS5] The trophy “Skill and an even stronger will” can now be obtained.
- [Steam] Players should no longer be able to accidentally complete several specific achievements by completing any challenge. (We cannot rollback achievements gotten through unintended means, sorry.)
- Gold stamps in Survival Challenges are now saved correctly if the player quits the game directly after completing it.
- The trophy “A bit of everything, simultaneously” can be obtained with cheats used in the randomizer.
- Fixed a graphical issue with the “Master Hand” outfit.
- Grunt-type enemies should no longer roll out after a ground attack.
- Flashkicks should now get up normally after a ground attack.
- Fixed various issues causing the game to crash.
Design – Fixes
- Fixed the “Squeaky Toy” Modifier being considered a Cheat in Master Difficulty.
- The “Wisdom” and “Professional” outfits can be obtained without beating Yang first.
- The Juggernaut’s backfist attack can now be dodged by using low attacks.
- Mid attacks should now be properly avoidable.
- The “Kickboxing” outfit is now unlocked correctly when obtaining 80 Tiger stamps in the Arenas.