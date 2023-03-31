World War Z is over ongeveer twee weken alweer vier jaar oud en begin dit jaar werd World War Z: Aftermath voorzien van een current-gen upgrade. Met die update werd ook de Horde Mode XL geïntroduceerd, waarin je het tegen nog grotere hordes aan zombies moet opnemen. De game wordt sindsdien regelmatig voorzien van nieuwe updates en dat is nu ook weer het geval.

Deze update brengt de current-gen ondersteuning naar een nieuw level, want nu is de DualSense ook volledig geïntegreerd qua extra features. Daarnaast worden er nieuwe Horde maps toegevoegd. Je kunt het nu opnemen tegen de horde ondoden in New York en Jeruzalem. De volledige patch notes van update 1.43 kan je hieronder bekijken.