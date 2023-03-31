World War Z is over ongeveer twee weken alweer vier jaar oud en begin dit jaar werd World War Z: Aftermath voorzien van een current-gen upgrade. Met die update werd ook de Horde Mode XL geïntroduceerd, waarin je het tegen nog grotere hordes aan zombies moet opnemen. De game wordt sindsdien regelmatig voorzien van nieuwe updates en dat is nu ook weer het geval.
Deze update brengt de current-gen ondersteuning naar een nieuw level, want nu is de DualSense ook volledig geïntegreerd qua extra features. Daarnaast worden er nieuwe Horde maps toegevoegd. Je kunt het nu opnemen tegen de horde ondoden in New York en Jeruzalem. De volledige patch notes van update 1.43 kan je hieronder bekijken.
New Free Content
- New Horde Mode Z Maps: New York and Jerusalem.
- 7 New Mutators for Horde Challenge Mode.
- You can now play any episode with any of your favorite survivors.
- New Weapon: Baton.
New Premium Content
- Deadly Vice Weapons Skin Pack.
- The Rat Packs Weapon Skins Bundle.
General
- You can now fight rats using melee.
- AI can now carry heavy weapons.
- AI can now use melee finishers.
- Various gameplay bug fixes.
- Fixed crash on game startup on some AMD GPUs.
- Fixed freezing while Shotgun Fiesta and Crossbow fiesta mutators were activated.
- Fixed issues with weapon perks for the Drone class.
- Fixed infinite shots from RPGL4 weapon with Exterminator class.
- The DLC icon for the golden assault rifle has the correct color now.
- Fixed the issue with weapons not getting XP after completing an episode.
- Fixed issue when flying high perk makes M79 appear as silenced in GUI.
- Fixed an issue when the M79 Grenade launcher couldn’t get XP points for killing enemies.
- Fixed when some primary weapons couldn’t be obtained after a tier 3 upgrade in Horde Mode.
- Fixed Reparation perk and how to obtain it.
- Fixed when the Resupply command had no sound.
- Random character functionality now works as intended.
PC
- Added AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution 2.1 support.
- Added PlayStation 5 Dual Sense support:
- Works with Windows 10 and 11.
- Added Haptic Feedback for sprinting and when you hold down for actions.
- Added Adaptive Trigger support for firearms.
PlayStation 5
- Added PlayStation 5 Dual Sense support:
- Added Haptic Feedback for sprinting and when you hold down for actions.
- Added Adaptive Trigger support for firearms.