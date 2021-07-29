Saber Interactive werkt al geruime tijd aan de game World War Z: Aftermath en na enige tijd van stilte, is er nu weer een nieuwe trailer verschenen. Deze trailer geeft op een duidelijk manier een overzicht van de game en die kun je hieronder bekijken.
World War Z: Aftermath verschijnt later dit jaar voor de PlayStation 4, Xbox One en pc. Ook staat de game gepland voor de current-gen consoles, maar die versie verschijnt pas op een later moment. Tot slot nog een algemeen overzicht van zogeheten key features.
- New Stories from a World at War – All-new story episodes in Rome, Vatican City, and the Russian far east at Kamchatka. Play as both new and returning characters as you take the fight to the undead with a brutal new melee system, decimating zekes with unique moves, perks and dual-wield weapon options like the sickle and cleaver. Fend off new undead monstrosities, including swarms of flesh-hungry rats that will unleash total chaos on your team.
- The Next Generation of the Zombie Swarm – Play in glorious 4K|60 FPS on next-gen systems. Endure endless waves of increasingly difficult zombies in the new Horde Mode XL game mode, exclusive to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, featuring hundreds more zombies on screen than ever before possible. Horde Mode XL will arrive in a free post-launch update alongside further next-gen enhancements and support for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S console features.
- Deep Progression and a New Perspective – Experience a heart-pounding new perspective with Aftermath’s immersive new First-Person Mode option. Customize your weapons to survive any challenge, and conquer new daily missions with special modifiers for bonus rewards.
Heb deze game kapot gespeeld erg jammer dat er zo update zo laat komt ze hadden beter wwz 2 uit kunnen brengen
Is dat een geheel nieuwe game of uitbreiding
@20style [20]: dat vroeg ik me ook af..
@20style [20]: denk uitbreiding
Is uitbreiding plus first person fiew
Het is voor mij ook niet duidelijk. Heb tot nu toe gedacht dat dit een gratis update/DLC zou zijn! Het lijkt er nu op dat dit een volledig nieuwe game is?