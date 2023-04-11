We zijn alweer een maand verder en nu april goed onderweg is, is het tijd om even terug te blikken op de vorige maand qua downloads. Via het PlayStation Blog heeft Sony bekendgemaakt welke titels het vaakst vanuit de PlayStation Store gedownload werden.

Niet geheel verrassend staat Resident Evil 4 bovenaan, wat een daverend succes is. Hogwarts Legacy, in februari nog koploper, zakt naar de tweede plaats. Rockstar Games mag overigens niet klagen, Grand Theft Auto V maakt de top drie compleet.

Voor het eerst heeft Sony nu trouwens ook PlayStation VR2 games in het overzicht meegenomen. Hieronder op een rijtje per categorie welke games het populairste waren vorige maand.

PS5

  1. Resident Evil 4
  2. Hogwarts Legacy
  3. Grand Theft Auto V
  4. FIFA 23
  5. F1 22
  6. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  7. WWE 2K23
  8. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  9. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
  10. NBA 2K23
  11. Anno 1800
  12. Resident Evil Village
  13. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
  14. Cyberpunk 2077
  15. Football Manager 2023
  16. Resident Evil 3
  17. The Last of Us Part I
  18. Monster Hunter Rise
  19. Gran Turismo 7
  20. It Takes Two

PS4

  1. Minecraft
  2. EA Sports UFC 4
  3. FIFA 23
  4. The Forest
  5. F1 22
  6. Red Dead Redemption 2
  7. Grand Theft Auto V
  8. NBA 2K23
  9. Resident Evil 4
  10. The Last of Us Part II
  11. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  12. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  13. The Last of Us Remastered
  14. The Crew 2
  15. Tekken 7
  16. Dead Island: Definitive Edition
  17. WWE 2K23
  18. Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
  19. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  20. Gang Beasts

PS VR2

  1. Pavlov
  2. Kayak VR: Mirage
  3. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution
  4. Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge
  5. Drums Rock
  6. Pistol Whip
  7. Synth Riders
  8. Swordsman VR
  9. Horizon Call of the Mountain
  10. Job Simulator

PS VR

  • Beat Saber
  • SUPERHOT VR
  • Batman: Arkham VR
  • Sniper Elite VR
  • Job Simulator
  • The Walking Dead Onslaught
  • Arizona Sunshine
  • Astro Bot Rescue Mission
  • PlayStation VR Worlds
  • Creed: Rise to Glory

Free-to-play (PS5 + PS4)

  1. Fortnite
  2. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
  3. Rocket League
  4. Fall Guys
  5. The Sims 4
  6. eFootball 2023
  7. Destiny 2
  8. Apex Legends
  9. Overwatch 2
  10. KartRider: Drift