We zijn alweer een maand verder en nu april goed onderweg is, is het tijd om even terug te blikken op de vorige maand qua downloads. Via het PlayStation Blog heeft Sony bekendgemaakt welke titels het vaakst vanuit de PlayStation Store gedownload werden.
Niet geheel verrassend staat Resident Evil 4 bovenaan, wat een daverend succes is. Hogwarts Legacy, in februari nog koploper, zakt naar de tweede plaats. Rockstar Games mag overigens niet klagen, Grand Theft Auto V maakt de top drie compleet.
Voor het eerst heeft Sony nu trouwens ook PlayStation VR2 games in het overzicht meegenomen. Hieronder op een rijtje per categorie welke games het populairste waren vorige maand.
PS5
- Resident Evil 4
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Grand Theft Auto V
- FIFA 23
- F1 22
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- WWE 2K23
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
- NBA 2K23
- Anno 1800
- Resident Evil Village
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Football Manager 2023
- Resident Evil 3
- The Last of Us Part I
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Gran Turismo 7
- It Takes Two
PS4
- Minecraft
- EA Sports UFC 4
- FIFA 23
- The Forest
- F1 22
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Grand Theft Auto V
- NBA 2K23
- Resident Evil 4
- The Last of Us Part II
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- The Last of Us Remastered
- The Crew 2
- Tekken 7
- Dead Island: Definitive Edition
- WWE 2K23
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Gang Beasts
PS VR2
- Pavlov
- Kayak VR: Mirage
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution
- Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge
- Drums Rock
- Pistol Whip
- Synth Riders
- Swordsman VR
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Job Simulator
PS VR
- Beat Saber
- SUPERHOT VR
- Batman: Arkham VR
- Sniper Elite VR
- Job Simulator
- The Walking Dead Onslaught
- Arizona Sunshine
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission
- PlayStation VR Worlds
- Creed: Rise to Glory
Free-to-play (PS5 + PS4)
- Fortnite
- Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
- Rocket League
- Fall Guys
- The Sims 4
- eFootball 2023
- Destiny 2
- Apex Legends
- Overwatch 2
- KartRider: Drift
Is het dan zo dat ze enkel gedownload zijn of ook daadwerkelijk gekocht? Ja ja, met Resident Evil 4 zou het gek zijn als ze niet ook gekocht zijn maar voor GTA 5 zou ik me zoiets kunnen voorstellen. Just being curious.