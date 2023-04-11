

We zijn alweer een maand verder en nu april goed onderweg is, is het tijd om even terug te blikken op de vorige maand qua downloads. Via het PlayStation Blog heeft Sony bekendgemaakt welke titels het vaakst vanuit de PlayStation Store gedownload werden.

Niet geheel verrassend staat Resident Evil 4 bovenaan, wat een daverend succes is. Hogwarts Legacy, in februari nog koploper, zakt naar de tweede plaats. Rockstar Games mag overigens niet klagen, Grand Theft Auto V maakt de top drie compleet.

Voor het eerst heeft Sony nu trouwens ook PlayStation VR2 games in het overzicht meegenomen. Hieronder op een rijtje per categorie welke games het populairste waren vorige maand.

PS5

Resident Evil 4 Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 23 F1 22 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II WWE 2K23 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty NBA 2K23 Anno 1800 Resident Evil Village Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Cyberpunk 2077 Football Manager 2023 Resident Evil 3 The Last of Us Part I Monster Hunter Rise Gran Turismo 7 It Takes Two

PS4

Minecraft EA Sports UFC 4 FIFA 23 The Forest F1 22 Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K23 Resident Evil 4 The Last of Us Part II Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order The Last of Us Remastered The Crew 2 Tekken 7 Dead Island: Definitive Edition WWE 2K23 Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Gang Beasts

PS VR2

Pavlov Kayak VR: Mirage The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Drums Rock Pistol Whip Synth Riders Swordsman VR Horizon Call of the Mountain Job Simulator

PS VR

Beat Saber

SUPERHOT VR

Batman: Arkham VR

Sniper Elite VR

Job Simulator

The Walking Dead Onslaught

Arizona Sunshine

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

PlayStation VR Worlds

Creed: Rise to Glory

Free-to-play (PS5 + PS4)