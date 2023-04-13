CD Projekt RED werkt achter de schermen aan verschillende projecten, maar ze zijn hun lievelingen The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt en Cyberpunk 2077 zeker nog niet vergeten. Voor laatstgenoemde titel had men al onthuld dat er meer grafische opties onderweg waren voor pc-spelers van de game.

De daad is nu bij het woord gevoegd, want de Poolse studio heeft patch 1.62 uitgerold voor Cyberpunk 2077. Deze update voegt de Ray Tracing Overdrive-modus toe aan de game, wat volledige ray tracing (ook wel bekend als ‘path tracing’) beschikbaar stelt en zodoende er volledig gesimuleerde schaduwen, belichting en reflecties gerealiseerd worden. CD Projekt RED geeft nog wel aan dat de modus nog niet perfect is en noemt het daarom een “technology preview”.

Qua systeemvereisten is het niet mals. Pc-spelers met een NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40xx of 3090 kunnen met de game aan de slag, hoewel laatstgenoemde gelimiteerd is tot een resolutie van 1080p/30fps. Andere GPU’s die ray tracing ondersteunen kunnen alleen in de Photo Mode path tracing aanzetten.

De volledige patch notes staan hieronder.