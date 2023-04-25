Capcom slingerde onlangs de remake van Resident Evil 4 de wereld in en de game werd zowel door fans als critici met lovende woorden ontvangen. De franchise staat ook bekend om de fanatieke community met speedrunners, die alles uit de kast halen om kostbare secondes van hun tijd af te schaven.
Nu heeft de Japanse studio patch 1.05 voor de game uitgerold, die helaas slecht nieuws voor de speedrunners heeft. Capcom heeft namelijk een exploit opgelost die het mogelijk maakte om door muren te glitchen. Daarnaast zijn er verscheidene, kleinere zaken opgelost, zoals incorrecte teksten of bepaalde items die niet opgepakt konden worden.
[PlayStation®5 / PlayStation®4 / Xbox Series X|S / Steam]
- An issue where certain key items become unobtainable, preventing the player from progressing through the main story, has been fixed. (Announced March 31, 2023)
- An issue causing players to warp through walls when using the scope in certain areas has been fixed.
[PS5 / PS4]
- Incorrect text displaying for certain trophy explanations in some languages has been fixed.
(Brazilian Portuguese and Latin American Spanish)
[XSX|S]
- An issue preventing the game from launching when downloadable content has been installed and an account with content restrictions is logged in has been fixed.
- Fixes to the stick dead zone (the range in which the controller’s sticks don’t respond to movement) made on April 7 have been further adjusted.
- Changes to the graphics rendering process made on April 7 have been readjusted.
[PS5 / PS4 / XSX|S / Steam]
- Other miscellaneous bug fixes.