

God of War: Ragnarök werd enige tijd terug van de New Game+ modus voorzien en dat moment greep Sony Santa Monica Studio gelijk aan om ook nog andere verbeteringen en kleine features toe te voegen. Dit is echter niet helemaal vlekkeloos verlopen, waardoor er nu een nieuwe update is uitgerold.

Via de website laat de ontwikkelaar weten dat de nieuwe update een flinke reeks van issues aanpakt. De patch notes geven een duidelijk overzicht van de aanpassingen die worden gedaan en wat er rechtgezet wordt, kijk snel verder.