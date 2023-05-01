In 2021 kondigden Crystal Dynamics en Feral Interactive aan dat Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light én Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris hun weg zouden maken naar de Nintendo Switch in 2022. De collectie werd eind vorig jaar uitgesteld en is nog steeds niet beschikbaar, maar daar komt mogelijk binnenkort verandering in.

De ESRB, het Amerikaanse instituut dat games voorziet van een rating, heeft de Lara Croft Collection gecertificeerd en een ‘T’ voor ‘Teen’ toegekend. De verwachting is dus dat we snel weer iets horen over deze collectie en diens releasedatum.