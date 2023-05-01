Koei Tecmo heeft een nieuwe update uitgerold voor Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. De patch brengt wat aanpassingen om de gameplay te balanceren, zo worden bepaalde wapen types sterker gemaakt door animaties bijvoorbeeld te verkorten.
De update voert ook een aantal quality-of-life aanpassingen door, zo kun je je Battle Flag en Marking Flag progressie bewaren voor Battlefields die je al hebt gedaan. Daarnaast is er een diagram toegevoegd die de relatie van de elementen met elkaar beter uitlegt.
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is nu beschikbaar op de Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 en pc. Je kunt de volledige lijst aan aanpassingen hieronder bekijken.
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty versie 1.0704.28.2023 update
Additional Features
- Added a function allowing players to carry over their Battle Flag and Marking Flag progress when returning to a previously completed battlefield.
- This option can be enabled or disabled via the Travel menu by choosing which battlefield to return to.
- When enabled, some of the shortcuts such as doors and ladders will have been unlocked by default.
- Added diagrams to the Learn Wizardry Spells screen, Set Wizardry Spells screen, and “Five Phases Affinities” under Tutorial allowing players to better understand the affinity between each of the Five Phases.
- Added functions to the Online Lobby, Recruit, and Recruit Allies screens allowing players to part ways with companions.
- Added Five Virtues to the Tutorial screen in the Documents menu.
Adjustments
Deflect
- Made upwards adjustments to the shrinking of the Spirit Gauge’s lower limits and downward adjustments to the Spirit damage dealt upon successfully performing deflect.
All Weapon Categories
- Optimized the timing at which players can activate deflect to cancel the recovery sequence after attacks.
- Increased the Spirit damage dealt with Spirit attacks.
- Decreased the boost in Spirit attack power when Spirit is high.
Straight Sabre
- Improved the turnaround between normal dash attacks.
Curved Sabre
- Improved the turnaround between normal dash attacks.
Sword
- Improved the turnaround between normal dash attacks.
- Shortened the startup sequence of normal attacks.
Glaive
- Shortened the startup sequence when activating a follow-up Spirit attack after a normal attack.
Halberd
- Increased the movement distance of the first swing of normal attacks.
- Shortened the recovery sequences between normal attack combos.
- Increased the movement distance of the follow-up Spirit attack after a normal attack, and optimized the hitbox.
Spear
- Increased the movement distance of the first swing of normal attacks.
Slashing Spear
- Shortened the recovery sequences between normal attack combos.
Staff
- Shortened the recovery sequence after normal dash attacks.