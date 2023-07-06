De eerste uitbreiding ‘Battle of Zhongyuan’ voor Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is sinds kort beschikbaar en spelers kunnen nu aan de slag met nieuwe missies, met het nieuwe Cestus wapen en veel andere features. Maar helaas gaan de meeste releases van content niet zonder enige problemen en ook nu zijn er wat bugs in de game opgedoken.

Gelukkig worden deze bugs nu hardhandig de kop ingedrukt, want er is een nieuwe update verschenen. Eén van de bugs zorgde ervoor dat spelers bepaalde items konden dupliceren en dat is nu aangepakt. Spelers die gedupliceerde items nu niet kunnen verwijderen, moeten helaas wel op de volgende update wachten omdat dit pas later wordt aangepakt.

Hieronder lees je de patch notes van deze update.