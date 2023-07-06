De eerste uitbreiding ‘Battle of Zhongyuan’ voor Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is sinds kort beschikbaar en spelers kunnen nu aan de slag met nieuwe missies, met het nieuwe Cestus wapen en veel andere features. Maar helaas gaan de meeste releases van content niet zonder enige problemen en ook nu zijn er wat bugs in de game opgedoken.
Gelukkig worden deze bugs nu hardhandig de kop ingedrukt, want er is een nieuwe update verschenen. Eén van de bugs zorgde ervoor dat spelers bepaalde items konden dupliceren en dat is nu aangepakt. Spelers die gedupliceerde items nu niet kunnen verwijderen, moeten helaas wel op de volgende update wachten omdat dit pas later wordt aangepakt.
Hieronder lees je de patch notes van deze update.
UPDATE Ver1.1107.05.2023
All Platforms
Major Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause the game to crash when left idle in the “travel” screen under certain condition.
- Fixed a bug that would prevent the player to advance in the game, if “Baishe” is defeated in “Fall of the Corrupted Eunuch” after a recruited guest player had retreated from battle.
- Fixed a bug that caused items to duplicate on “Battle Set” menu.
- A patch to support players with duplicated items that cannot be disposed is currently under development.
- Fixed a bug that would prevent players from switching wizardry skills correctly if “Type C”, “Type D” or “Type E” is selected in “Control Setting”.
- Fixed a bug in which Dian Wei’s armor and Xu Chu’s armor were swapped with one another in the Reinforcements menu.
- Fixed a bug in which player character’s head would not show correctly if “Loyal Drunk Headband” or “Crimson Night Headpiece” is equipped in a certain way.
- Fixed other minor bugs
PlayStation 4 Versions
Major Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause the game to crash upon entering “The Valley of Crying Wraiths”.
Steam/Microsoft Store Versions
Major Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause the game to crash upon returning to the game under following combination of graphic settings.
– Resolution Scaling: AMD FSR2
– Screen Resolution: 3840×2160
– HDR: Enabled