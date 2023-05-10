DICE heeft weer een nieuwe update uitgebracht voor Battlefield 2042. Update 1.34 brengt een lijst aan verbeteringen en fixes, zo zijn spawn problemen op de map Discarded gefixt en werken een aantal functionaliteiten in de menu’s nu beter dan eerst.
Je kunt de patch notes hieronder bekijken.
Battlefield 2042 update 1.34 Patch Notes
Maps
- Players will no longer spawn out of bounds on Capture Points D1 and D2 on Discarded
- Resolved an issue that resulted in an unintended visual effect being placed on weapons when stood in heat sources / explosions of vehicles
Collection & Customization Improvements
- Resolved an issue that displayed incorrect attachment stats for ammo and rate of fire fields when equipped into the first slot of the Plus Menu
- Resolved an issue that sometimes displayed the incorrect attachment upon selection within the Plus Menu customization screen
- Resolved an issue that resulted in the “Replace” button overlapping the Class text on the Classes customization screen
- Resolved an issue where equipping a melee takedown for a 2042 Specialist would also equip it for the other Specialists of the same class
Gameplay Improvements
- Resolved an issue that resulted in the camera being pulled down too significantly upon landing while aimed down sights
- Air-to-Ground Missiles will now deal higher damage when fired at a laser designated target
- Resolved an issue where players would sometimes count as occluded when standing in front of smoke
- The vehicle cooldown timer on the deploy screen will now countdown in real time
End of Round
- Resolved an issue that resulted in Marksman Kill stats being incorrectly calculated at the End of Round screen
Battlefield Portal
- Custom Experiences will now correctly gray out characters if they have been restricted as part of the construction of the mode
Weapons
- Resolved an issue that caused a broken recoil animation when firing the MTAR-21 on PlayStation® 4 and Xbox One consoles
Vehicles
- LCAA Hovercraft engine damage will now correctly display a damage indicator Explosive damage will now be applied towards Transport Helicopters, alongside the impact damage of the projectile
Specialists
- Resolved an issue that resulted in Dozer having the ability to skywalk when climbing down ladders. It’s not that type of game!
- Resolved a visual issue where grenades sometimes clipped through Dozer’s shield
- Rao’s Cyber Warfare Suite will now transmit designated lock-on targets to friendly vehicles