

Naughty Dog heeft weer een nieuwe update voor The Last of Us: Part I op pc uitgebracht. Deze update richt zich op de nodige issues in de game die crashes zouden kunnen veroorzaken. Ook optimaliseert het de code van de game, waardoor de performance minder belastend is voor het systeem waarop de game gespeeld wordt.

Het zijn vrij technische aanpassingen die uiteindelijk moeten zorgen voor een fijnere ervaring. Alle details hebben we hieronder op een rijtje gezet.