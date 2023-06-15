

Sinds de release van The Last of Us: Part I op pc zijn er verschillende updates uitgekomen. Die zijn met name gericht op het optimaliseren van de titel, want de technische staat was niet al te best, zoals je ook in onze special kunt lezen.

Het doel is om uiteindelijk een sublieme ervaring te realiseren, zoals we die ook op de PlayStation hebben. Daarom heeft Naughty Dog weer een nieuwe update uitgebracht, versie 1.1. Alle details van die update tref je in het overzicht hieronder.

De game heeft in de tussentijd ook het Steam Deck Verified label gekregen, wat zoveel betekent als dat het nu prima op de handheld pc van Valve draait.