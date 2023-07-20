The Last of Us: Part I is een veelgeprezen game op de PlayStation die niet al te lang geleden uitkwam op pc. Het succesverhaal werd op dat platform echter niet best voortgezet vanwege de erbarmelijke staat waarin het verscheen. Naughty Dog erkende dat de game niet op zijn best was en beloofde dat er verandering zou komen. Beetje bij beetje wordt vooruitgang geboekt met updates, zo ook nu weer.

Update 1.1.1 is nu beschikbaar voor de game op pc en pakt een aantal bugs, crashes en meer aan zoals je kunt zien in de onderstaande patch notes. Ook wordt er het één en ander aangepakt in de Left Behind uitbreiding. Met deze update gaat de game er weer een stap op vooruit, waardoor de algehele speelervaring steeds beter moet worden.

