The Last of Us: Part I is een veelgeprezen game op de PlayStation die niet al te lang geleden uitkwam op pc. Het succesverhaal werd op dat platform echter niet best voortgezet vanwege de erbarmelijke staat waarin het verscheen. Naughty Dog erkende dat de game niet op zijn best was en beloofde dat er verandering zou komen. Beetje bij beetje wordt vooruitgang geboekt met updates, zo ook nu weer.
Update 1.1.1 is nu beschikbaar voor de game op pc en pakt een aantal bugs, crashes en meer aan zoals je kunt zien in de onderstaande patch notes. Ook wordt er het één en ander aangepakt in de Left Behind uitbreiding. Met deze update gaat de game er weer een stap op vooruit, waardoor de algehele speelervaring steeds beter moet worden.
Wil je meer weten over hoe The Last of Us: Part I aanvankelijk op pc was?
Full patch notes for version 1.1.1
- Fixed a crash that could occur when restarting a Permadeath Speedrun after dying
- Fixed a crash that could occur when rapidly switching through available skins
- Fixed an issue where reflections were not appearing in vehicles’ rear-view mirrors when Real-Time Reflections are disabled (Options > Graphics > Real-Time Reflections Quality)
- Fixed missing rock and rock wall textures in several areas
- Fixed issues where players could see outside the game world in some locations
- Fixed quick turn animations when zooming without a gun equipped
- Fixed VRAM usage indicator when resetting graphics settings to default after restarting the game
- Corrected several in-game, menu, and text-to-speech translation errors
- Fixed an issue where monitor resolution was not correctly adjusted when using the “Reset to Defaults” command (Options > Display > Reset to Defaults)
- Fixed the bow’s UI icon overlapping with arrow counts when a melee weapon is also equipped
- Updated ‘Loading %’ user interface (UI) so loading progress is tracked more evenly
- Fixed an issue that could cause graphic settings preview images not to appear
- Fixed several camera-related issues that could occur when running the game at high framerates
- [Photo Mode] Fixed an issue blocking full selection of presets when using Gaze Direction
- [Photo Mode] Fixed an issue where arrow icons were not interactable when using a mouse to change the color of frames
- [Model Viewer] Fixed an issue that resulted in multiple models to be highlighted at once
- [The Outskirts] Fixed the appearance of water when Image-Based Lighting is disabled (Options > Graphics > Image-Based Lighting)
- [Tommy’s Dam] Fixed a crash that could occur in a cutscene during extended play sessions
- [The University] Adjusted the visual appearance of fog
- [Bus Depot] Fixed a camera issue that also led to a crash when traversing across the bus while the game is running at high framerates
- [Bus Depot] Fixed a crash that could occur in a cutscene during extended play sessions
Left Behind Standalone
- Fixed a crash that could occur if Ellie is wearing the Seattle Wear skin when starting Left Behind
- [Mallrats] Fixed an issue where the health bar could become stuck on-screen
- [Mallrats] Fixed a crash that could occur when switching through multiple skins before loading into the level
Accessibility
- Fixed Screen Magnifier zoom functionality when using accessibility chord inputs (Options > Accessibility > Alternate Controls > Input Remap > Accessibility Chord Inputs)
Steam Deck
- Fixed directional button controls for behind-the-scenes podcast navigation (Extras > Behind The Scenes)
AMD
- Fixed checkerboard patterns that appear on screen when using Motion Blur on AMD RX 580 and RX 590 series GPUs
