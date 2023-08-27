The Last of Us: Part I voor de pc is weer voorzien van een nieuwe patch. Hiermee worden diverse problemen opgelost, wat moet resulteren in een betere speelervaring op dat platform.

De pc-versie van The Last of Us: Part I kampte onder andere met problemen wanneer de DualSense-controller werd gebruikt tijdens het spelen van het spel. De adaptieve triggers functioneerden bijvoorbeeld niet meer in een bepaalde situatie.

De verbeteringen die zijn doorgevoerd in versie 1.1.2 omvatten onder andere: