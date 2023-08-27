The Last of Us: Part I voor de pc is weer voorzien van een nieuwe patch. Hiermee worden diverse problemen opgelost, wat moet resulteren in een betere speelervaring op dat platform.
De pc-versie van The Last of Us: Part I kampte onder andere met problemen wanneer de DualSense-controller werd gebruikt tijdens het spelen van het spel. De adaptieve triggers functioneerden bijvoorbeeld niet meer in een bepaalde situatie.
De verbeteringen die zijn doorgevoerd in versie 1.1.2 omvatten onder andere:
- Improved the blending of terrain and ground-based environmental effects like mud, debris and more throughout the game.
- Corrected several in-game, menu, and text-to-speech translation errors
- Fixed an issue that caused the adaptive trigger resistance of the DualSense™ wireless controller to stop functioning if the Triangle button was also held while aiming down sights
- [The Outskirts] Fixed an issue causing the spotlight speed to increase when playing at high framerates
- [Bus Depot] Fixed a camera shake issue that could occur when traversing across the bus
Left Behind Standalone
- [Mallrats] Fixed a physics issue with a mannequin head that could block player progression when running the game at high framerates