Sony PlayStation kondigde vorige week woensdag de mei line-up voor PlayStation Plus Extra en Premium aan. Dit met het bericht dat de titels op 16 mei aan het aanbod zouden worden toegevoegd. Gezien het vandaag 16 mei is kunnen we melden dat de titels beschikbaar zijn in de PlayStation Store.
Afhankelijk van welk abonnement je hebt, heb je nu toegang tot de onderstaande titels.
PlayStation Plus Extra & Premium
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart | PS5
- Humanity | PS4, PS5
- Watch Dogs: Legion | PS4, PS5
- Dishonored 2 | PS4
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider | PS4
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin | PS4
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition | PS4
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration | PS4
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider | PS4
- Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop | PS4, PS5
- The Evil Within 2 | PS4
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood | PS4
- Thymesia | PS5
- Rain World | PS4
- Lake | PS4, PS5
- Conan Exiles | PS4
- Rune Factory 4 Special | PS4
- Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town | PS4
- Soundfall | PS4, PS5
PlayStation Plus Premium
- Syphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow | PS4, PS5
- Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light | PS4, PS5
- Pursuit Force | PS4, PS5
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered | PS4
Mocht je PlayStation Plus Essential gebruiker zijn, dan zul je eerst moeten upgraden naar Extra of Premium. Daarvoor kan je eventueel hier terecht.