

Sony PlayStation kondigde vorige week woensdag de mei line-up voor PlayStation Plus Extra en Premium aan. Dit met het bericht dat de titels op 16 mei aan het aanbod zouden worden toegevoegd. Gezien het vandaag 16 mei is kunnen we melden dat de titels beschikbaar zijn in de PlayStation Store.

Afhankelijk van welk abonnement je hebt, heb je nu toegang tot de onderstaande titels.

PlayStation Plus Extra & Premium

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart | PS5

Humanity | PS4, PS5

Watch Dogs: Legion | PS4, PS5

Dishonored 2 | PS4

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider | PS4

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin | PS4

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition | PS4

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration | PS4

Shadow of the Tomb Raider | PS4

Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop | PS4, PS5

The Evil Within 2 | PS4

Wolfenstein: Youngblood | PS4

Thymesia | PS5

Rain World | PS4

Lake | PS4, PS5

Conan Exiles | PS4

Rune Factory 4 Special | PS4

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town | PS4

Soundfall | PS4, PS5

PlayStation Plus Premium

Syphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow | PS4, PS5

Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light | PS4, PS5

Pursuit Force | PS4, PS5

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered | PS4

Mocht je PlayStation Plus Essential gebruiker zijn, dan zul je eerst moeten upgraden naar Extra of Premium. Daarvoor kan je eventueel hier terecht.