

Elk jaar kunnen we plaatsnemen in een virtuele Formule 1 en dat is dit jaar niet anders, want F1 23 zit er weer aan te komen. Met de naderende release zijn de Trophies nu online gegaan op het PlayStation Network en die wijken voor een deel af van vorig jaar. Mede doordat Braking Point natuurlijk terug is.

De Trophies zijn grotendeels vrij vanzelfsprekend, al zien we ook dat je de gouden divisie in de ranked modus moet bereiken. Dit kan weleens een flinke uitdaging zijn, gezien dat gebaseerd wordt op skills. Hieronder alle Trophies op een rijtje.

Als je benieuwd bent naar de Achievements van F1 23, dan kan je daarvoor hier bij Exophase terecht.

Platinum

Racing Legend

-Unlock all of the F1 23 Trophies.

Goud

Undisputed Winner

-Win the Drivers’ Championship.

For all Those Back at the Factory

-Win the Constructors’ Championship.

Zilver

All in a Weekend’s Work

-Be the fastest in all practice sessions, take pole position and win the race.

Seasoned Rookie

-Score the most points across a full F2 Weekend using Medium Session Length or higher.

Saturday Night Drama

-Finish on the podium after starting last at Las Vegas.

Lightning Round the World

-Set the fastest lap of the entire race at 20 different tracks.

Hitting a Bullseye

-Complete 50 Races.

Hitting a Century

-Complete 100 Races.

Wait, I know you?

-Reach a Team Acclaim level of 20 in My Team.

Elite Racer

-Reach the Elite Division in F1 World Ranked.

Smooth Operator

-Achieve Safety Rating A in F1 World.

Ultimate Collector

-Complete 50 entries in the Compendium.

Proving Them Wrong

-Complete Chapter 17.

Brons

Spring Cleaning

-Change the appearance of your My Place environment.

Gathering Dust

-Earn and display a trophy in your trophy cabinet.

Under the Microscope

-Save a captured highlight in Theatre Mode.

Shot in the Dark

-Take a photo using photomode at Bahrain, Jeddah, Qatar, Abu Dhabi, Las Vegas and Singapore at night.

Crucial Combo

-Line up on the grid in an optimal position and have an optimal pit stop in the same race.

Setting up for Success

-Achieve your first pole position.

Getting on the Step

-Achieve your first podium.

On the Top Step

-Win your first race.

Eagle Eye

-Spectate an online race.

Network Success

-Win an online race.

Oil and Water

-Score points in a Medium Session Length or higher wet race.

Hitting a Season

-Complete 23 Races.

Team Orders

-Out qualify your teammate in career.

A Dozen Pieces

-Successfully complete 12 R&D Upgrades.

Sharing the Love

-Develop a component in every R&D Department.

Loyal Bond

-Retain the services of your second driver in My Team for a second season.

Friendly Competition

-Lock out the front row alongside your friend in Two Player Career.

Switcheroo

-Beat your friend in Two Player Career after qualifying behind them.

Spinning Around

-Complete 25 clean laps in Time Trial.

Reduce

-Dismantle an item.

Reuse

-Upgrade an item.

Recycle

-Craft an item from a blueprint.

Tinkerer

-Equip a Unique Item.

Engineer

-Equip an item.

Challenge Yourself

-Redeem a completed Goal.

Living up to Expectations

-Redeem 10 completed Goals.

Ups and Downs

-Play your first ranked game in F1 World.

Golden Touch

-Reach the Gold Division in F1 World Ranked.

One for the Book

-Complete an entry in the Compendium.

Filling in the Gaps

-Complete 20 entries in the Compendium.

Familiar Faces

-Complete Chapter 1.

Going the Extra Mile

-Complete an optional objective in a Chapter.

Making History

-Complete Chapter 6.

Writing a new Chapter

-Complete Chapter 9.

Peak Performance

-Achieve Level 10 Performance in Braking Point.

Media Darling

-Achieve Level 10 Reputation in Braking Point.

F1 23 is vanaf 16 juni verkrijgbaar voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en pc.