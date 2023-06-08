De remake van System Shock voor de pc werd goed ontvangen door de pers, maar er waren wel enkele foutjes te bespeuren. Er is een grote patch onderweg die een aantal van deze foutjes zal gladstrijken.
Nightdive Studios heeft op de Kickstarterpagina van System Shock Remake laten weten dat zij druk bezig zijn met de eerder genoemde patch. Deze zal onder andere een aantal crashes aanpakken en zal de AI van sommige vijanden verbeteren.
De volledige lijst met aanpassingen is als volgt:
- Fixed Softlock in Research Level by making Elevator Lobby doors and Circuit Breaker Room door always open if that Quadrant has power disabled.
- Fixed Softlock in Reactor when pulling the Reactor Self-Destruct Lever and reloading a save
- Improved Realspace Enemy AI
- Improved Cyberspace Enemy AI
- Improved Magnum Weapon laser dot FX
- Improved Mag-Pulse Weapon impact vortex FX
- Add Headbob Option to Accessibility Settings
- Added Autosave after using Surgery Machine on every Difficulty
- Fix for Surgery Machine getting stuck in a permanent busy state
- Fix for Energy Shield screen FX not restoring after loading a save
- Fix for pressing Back in the Media Reader to not close entire MFD
- Corrected the Escape Pod Status in MFD Status Screen when triggering Self Destruct sequence
- Fixed a crash that could occur when entering Flight Deck with older DX11 versions.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when exiting Maintenance Cyberspace.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when playing Grove Chess.
- Fixed Ragdolls to not fall into place when loading into levels or saves
- Players will have to save at least once to see it take effect after downloading this patch
- Improved grenade rolling behavior when thrown.
- Improved ragdoll behavior on Human Corpse attached to Cortex Reaver.
- Fix for weapons with installed Modkits not always showing their attachments properly.
- Fix Magnum laser sight FX not working properly when loading a save with it enabled.
- Fix elevator music not stopping when the player dies in an elevator and respawns on another level.
- Fix for Audio Log Portrait disappearing in certain cases.
- Fix for game pausing unexpectedly after loading a game.
- Fix equipment soft-lock that could occur when dying while arming an explosive.
- Fix equipment soft-lock when saving and loading while focusing on a puzzle.
- Credit Machines will dispense Tri-Credits when a Finance Chip is used on them.
- Broadcast Monitors can now be shattered when attacked.
- Minipistol Burst-Fire Modkit shoots three rounds instead of two, and can be toggled on/off.
- Bio-Tanks that are destroyed will stop generating hazards after a short duration.
- Items can be bound to the hotbar by pressing a hotbar hotkey while mousing over the item.
- Balance tweaks to Maintenance Cyberspace Level
- Removed duplicate Audio Log from Flight Deck
Wanneer deze patch beschikbaar zal worden gesteld is nog niet bekend.