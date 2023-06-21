Eerder dit jaar ging het avontuur van Aloy verder dankzij de Burning Shores uitbreiding. Een prima avontuur dat ons vooral meer van hetzelfde gaf (wat uiteraard niet slecht is). Na de release van deze content is ontwikkelaar Guerrilla de game blijven ondersteunen met updates om zo de ruwe kantjes glad te maken. Update 1.26 is nu uit en doet exact dat.
Verschillende bugs worden uitgeroeid, enkele visuals werden verbeterd én je zal nu meer zalm kunnen vinden in de Forbidden West. Ja, dat laatste is wel degelijk een officiële verandering die in de patch notes te vinden is. Bekijk de volledige lijst hieronder.
Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores – Patch 1.26
FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS
Main Quests
- Fixed an issue for Main Quest “Heaven and Earth” where if during “Fly to Starlight Rise” objective players fast travel to the Forbidden West and leave their flying mount downed there, upon returning to the Burning Shores overrides work incorrectly, blocking progression.
- Fixed an issue for Main Quest “Heaven and Earth” where players could reach and interact with the second ballista in the chasm without Seyka’s help, resulting in quest objectives not properly updating and blocking progression.
- Fixed an issue for Main Quest “Heaven and Earth” where Seyka could get stuck behind a door, blocking progression.
- Fixed an issue for Main Quest “Heaven and Earth” where entering the door code during “Search the Ruins for Londra and the Missing Quen” objective and then reloading from save would result in the quest being stuck on “Find the Door Code” objective while the door is already open, blocking progression.
- Fixed an issue for Main Quest “Heaven and Earth” where leaving the quest area and quick saving at a campfire could result in quest progression being blocked.
- Fixed an issue for Main Quest “Heaven and Earth” where under certain conditions creation of multiple autosaves could lead to progression being blocked.
- Fixed an issue for Main Quest “The Stars in Their Eyes” where reloading from save during “Scan the Device” objective would cause the objective to not display in the Quest Log nor as an in-game marker, possibly causing confusion and blocking progression.
- Fixed an issue for Main Quest “For His Amusement” where overriding a Waterwing during “Meet Seyka at the Waterwing Site” objective would result in the objective not updating, blocking progression.
Side Quests
- Fixed an issue for Side Quest “In His Wake” where fast traveling away during “Investigate the Skirmish Site” objective while callouts about Pirik’s note play could cause the objective to not update, blocking progression.
- Fixed an issue for Side Quest “A Friend in the Dark” where Gildun would not enter the elevator if players reach and use the valve wheel without going through the vent, potentially blocking progression.
- Fixed an issue for Side Quest “A Friend in the Dark” where Gildun would not enter the elevator if players push the first wagon halfway, leaving Gildun on the wagon, possibly blocking progression.
World Activities
- Fixed an issue for Cauldron “THETA” where the shield in the second puzzle room would reappear when players died three times after disabling it, blocking progression.
- Fixed an issue for “Aerial Capture: East” where a “Pangea Figurines” callout would interrupt the audio log, after which it would not play again.
Datapoints
- Fixed an issue for “Notes on Londra’s Code” datapoint where the datapoint would not be awarded to players if they enter the door code before finishing the planetarium puzzle.
Weapons
- Fixed an issue for the Specter Gauntlet where it would not be upgraded with the Railgun Mode if the weapon is in the player’s stash while crafting the upgrade.
Skills
- Fixed an issue for the Trap Mines Valor Surge where the second wave of level 3 Trap Mines would not trigger if any of the first wave mines were detonated prior.
Performance and Stability
- Multiple crash fixes.
Photo mode
- Fixed an issue for Photo Mode where under certain conditions the lighting would flicker while maneuvering the camera close to water level.
Other
- Increased the spawn rate of salmon in the Forbidden West area.
- Fixed multiple issues where players could get stuck in assets and/or geometry or fall out of the world.
- Fixed an issue where players were not able to travel with a flying mount between the Burning Shores and the Forbidden West at specific sections of the border.
- Fixes and improvements to audio.
- Fixes and improvements to visuals.