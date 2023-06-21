Eerder dit jaar ging het avontuur van Aloy verder dankzij de Burning Shores uitbreiding. Een prima avontuur dat ons vooral meer van hetzelfde gaf (wat uiteraard niet slecht is). Na de release van deze content is ontwikkelaar Guerrilla de game blijven ondersteunen met updates om zo de ruwe kantjes glad te maken. Update 1.26 is nu uit en doet exact dat.

Verschillende bugs worden uitgeroeid, enkele visuals werden verbeterd én je zal nu meer zalm kunnen vinden in de Forbidden West. Ja, dat laatste is wel degelijk een officiële verandering die in de patch notes te vinden is. Bekijk de volledige lijst hieronder.