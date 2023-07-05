Ontwikkelaar Hello Games heeft een gloednieuwe patch uitgebracht voor sci-fi game No Man’s Sky. Update 4.36 verhelpt een aantal crashes en optimaliseert het gebruik van het interne geheugen. Je kunt de volledige lijst aan fixes en veranderingen hieronder bekijken.
No Man’s Sky update 4.36 Patch Notes:
- Fixed a rare crash that could occur when editing bases.
- Fixed a rare crash related to the mission system.
- Fixed a rare crashed related to repairing planetary objects.
- Fixed a rare crash in the Expedition overview UI.
- Fixed a rare crashed related to interaction labels.
- Introduced a number of optimisations for infested planet types.
- Fixed an issue that caused some gameplay objects, such as the Interceptor starship, to use an unnecessarily large amount of memory.
- Introduced a number of memory-usage optimisations for PS4.
- Fixed a memory leak on PlayStation 4 and 5.
- Fixed a memory leak that could occur on all Xbox platforms.
De ondersteuning die ze blijven geven voor deze game is echt abnormaal! Heb hem nooit gespeeld misschien dat ik hem op de PS6 een poging ga geven (;