Vorige maand werd er een update uitgerold voor Hi-Fi Rush en die bracht nieuwe content naar de game. Daarmee is Tango Gameworks zeker nog niet klaar met de titel, want nu is er weer een nieuwe update beschikbaar die wat extra’s toevoegt.
Deze nieuwe update voor Hi-Fi Rush is maar liefst 3,6 GB groot, omdat er twee nieuwe modi worden toegevoegd. Deze modi zijn ‘BPM Rush!’ en ‘Power Up! Tower Up!”. De eerstgenoemde is een soort Horde modus, maar je moet ook rekening houden met een steeds snellere beat. De tweede modus is een variatie op de Tower Mode, die je ontgrendelt nadat je het spel hebt uitgespeeld. Nu kun je na elke challenge een willekeurige upgrade kiezen.
De volledige beschrijvingen van deze nieuwe modi zijn als volgt:
BPM RUSH!
“BPM RUSH! features an increasingly challenging gauntlet of enemies, including some new baddies with some fearsome tricks. It’s not just the reinforcements each round that will test your skills: the beats-per-minute, or BPM, of the music also increases! This means each round gets more intense as the enemy onslaught gets swifter AND your rhythm-amplified moves ramp up in speed.
You’d think you’d need a double pedal to keep up with later stages clocking up to 200 BPM, but keeping your cool is what’s essential: while enemy attacks are sped up with the increasing tempo, Hi-Fi RUSH’s action always remains synced to the beat. Maintaining control of the frenetic chaos and staying in rhythm as opposed to attempting to track every beat will turn any panicked player into a lightning-fast whirlwind of musical destruction. (Chai told us to call him that.)”
Power Up! Tower Up!
“In Power Up! Tower Up!, players face an ascending series of battles similar to Hi-Fi RUSH’s Rhythm Tower mode, unlocked after your first playthrough. This version of the Tower is special, however, as it sapped Chai of all his fancy powers and abilities! Thankfully, with each battle conquered, players can rebuild and power up Chai by choosing random Upgrades for a real comeback story!
Pay close attention to the Bonuses and Bugs offered by certain Upgrades. These unique modifiers offer both boons and challenges that add a special modifier to the next bout on top of their usual stats. Keeping track of Chai’s progress and your chosen Upgrades can offer different strategies for victory, making each run to boost that high score different from the last.”
Buiten de twee modi zijn er ook nieuwe beloningen toegevoegd, waaronder nieuwe foto stickers en outfits. De ontwikkelaar laat weten dat er ook een grote verrassing te vinden is diep onder de Vandelay Technologies campus.
Er is tot slot een trailer beschikbaar gesteld die je meer van de nieuwe update voor Hi-Fi Rush laat zien. Deze trailer kan je hieronder bekijken.