Vorige maand werd er een update uitgerold voor Hi-Fi Rush en die bracht nieuwe content naar de game. Daarmee is Tango Gameworks zeker nog niet klaar met de titel, want nu is er weer een nieuwe update beschikbaar die wat extra’s toevoegt.

Deze nieuwe update voor Hi-Fi Rush is maar liefst 3,6 GB groot, omdat er twee nieuwe modi worden toegevoegd. Deze modi zijn ‘BPM Rush!’ en ‘Power Up! Tower Up!”. De eerstgenoemde is een soort Horde modus, maar je moet ook rekening houden met een steeds snellere beat. De tweede modus is een variatie op de Tower Mode, die je ontgrendelt nadat je het spel hebt uitgespeeld. Nu kun je na elke challenge een willekeurige upgrade kiezen.

De volledige beschrijvingen van deze nieuwe modi zijn als volgt:

“BPM RUSH! features an increasingly challenging gauntlet of enemies, including some new baddies with some fearsome tricks. It’s not just the reinforcements each round that will test your skills: the beats-per-minute, or BPM, of the music also increases! This means each round gets more intense as the enemy onslaught gets swifter AND your rhythm-amplified moves ramp up in speed.

You’d think you’d need a double pedal to keep up with later stages clocking up to 200 BPM, but keeping your cool is what’s essential: while enemy attacks are sped up with the increasing tempo, Hi-Fi RUSH’s action always remains synced to the beat. Maintaining control of the frenetic chaos and staying in rhythm as opposed to attempting to track every beat will turn any panicked player into a lightning-fast whirlwind of musical destruction. (Chai told us to call him that.)”