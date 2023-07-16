Na de release van nieuwe No Man’s Sky content volgen er doorgaans meerdere updates om de laatste plooien glad te strijken, waarna Hello Games weer aan de slag gaat met nieuwe content. Zo is nu update 4.37 uitgebracht en die komt met een relatief korte lijst van patch notes.
Deze update richt zich op wat issues die zich nog voor zouden kunnen doen en ook wordt een mogelijkheid tot crashen aangepakt. Alle details van de update hieronder:
- Fixed an issue that could cause markers to flicker.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when ships land at an outpost.
- Fixed a rare crash related to the projectile system.
- Fixed an issue that could cause a crash when downloading invalid discovery data from other players.
- Fixed an issue that caused a crash when attempting to load invalid discovery data.
- Fixed an issue that could cause a crash on Xbox One when visiting the final planet of the Singularity expedition.
- Optimised memory used by creature navigation.
- Optimised memory used to fade objects.