

Na de release van nieuwe No Man’s Sky content volgen er doorgaans meerdere updates om de laatste plooien glad te strijken, waarna Hello Games weer aan de slag gaat met nieuwe content. Zo is nu update 4.37 uitgebracht en die komt met een relatief korte lijst van patch notes.

Deze update richt zich op wat issues die zich nog voor zouden kunnen doen en ook wordt een mogelijkheid tot crashen aangepakt. Alle details van de update hieronder: