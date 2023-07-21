Crash Bandicoot en vele andere personages uit de franchise nemen het tegen elkaar op in het recent uitgebrachte Crash Team Rumble. In onze review waren we best tevreden met het resultaat dat Toys for Bob heeft neergezet, maar geen enkele game is uiteraard perfect. Om de enkele issues te tackelen, heeft Toys for Bob een nieuwe update vrijgegeven.

Update 1.05 is nu beschikbaar en deze brengt wat bug fixes met zich mee. Ook wordt het personage Ripper Roo – die eerst alleen in-game vrij te spelen was door het verzamelen van speciale knikkers tussen 6 en 10 juli – nu beschikbaar gesteld voor alle spelers. Hieronder kan je de patch notes bekijken van update 1.05.