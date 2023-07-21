Crash Bandicoot en vele andere personages uit de franchise nemen het tegen elkaar op in het recent uitgebrachte Crash Team Rumble. In onze review waren we best tevreden met het resultaat dat Toys for Bob heeft neergezet, maar geen enkele game is uiteraard perfect. Om de enkele issues te tackelen, heeft Toys for Bob een nieuwe update vrijgegeven.
Update 1.05 is nu beschikbaar en deze brengt wat bug fixes met zich mee. Ook wordt het personage Ripper Roo – die eerst alleen in-game vrij te spelen was door het verzamelen van speciale knikkers tussen 6 en 10 juli – nu beschikbaar gesteld voor alle spelers. Hieronder kan je de patch notes bekijken van update 1.05.
Features
- Ripper Roo will be live on 7/20 for all players! He can be unlocked by earning 50 Blocker badges. (Earn Blocker badges by knocking Wumpa away).
General:
- Signing out and signing back in during the intro cutscene will no longer leave players on a black screen until the title closes.
- An infrequent crash on startup has been resolved.
- An infrequent issue that resulted in players becoming stuck in a black screen when the last person to ready up is now resolved.
- Players no longer need to accept a friend request twice before that friend populates the Friend’s tab.
- Players can now progress through and participate in practice mode after selecting a power.
- When a party host backs out of a competitive lobby, the rest of the party will now appropriately follow that party host out of the lobby.
- Several issues were resolved which allowed there to be a team of 5 players on it.
- Translation coverage has been improved across the game in all launch languages.
- Players will no longer encounter a title close after repeatedly entering and exiting the Hero Progression, Challenges, or Abilities Menues.
- Accepting an invite into a party or lobby in a variety of situations will now appropriately move players to the correct party or lobby.
- Audio now consistently plays when in the main menu.
- Stability around the completion of private matches has been improved.
- Teams will appropriately be notified if their party leader leaves the party.
- If a player unlocks two heroes in a single match, the announcer will correctly say both of their unlock announcements.
- Bots will no longer use slam attacks while carrying Wumpa and banking.
Maps:
- The enemy spawn barrier is now less suspectable to players using abilities to bypass the barrier collision.
- Tar Valley
- The potential for network instability after the Aku Aku Epic Relic Station effect expires has been resolved.
- The level 3 Aku Aku power no longer damages friendly Slow Shrooms.
- Calamity Canyon
- The forcefields can no longer be passed through by enemy players.
- Oxide’s UFO model is no longer invisible if opposing players are looking away when it activates.
- Bogged Down
- A rare crash while on the loading screen has been resolved.
- Rusted Refinery
- Enemy bots are now affected by Sandstorm.
Heroes:
- Dingodile, Cat Bat, Ripper Roo, N. Tropy, and Dr. N.Brio will no longer be able to infinitely spam their jump ability without touching the ground.
- Heroes will now recover instantly from Crash or Coco’s slam ability.
- Dr. N. Brio
- An infrequent crash surrounding use of Dr. N.Brio during a competitive match has been resolved.
- Slimes can no longer be used to attack enemies in their own spawn area.
- Slimes will now stay on the banks or gems they are spawned on.
- Slimes no longer occasionally spawn at the center of the map when a thrown flask hits an enemy.
- Dr. N. Brio will no longer become stuck if he transforms while standing right next to a gem.
- Interactions between the transformation power while using Bounce Crates have been improved.
- Coco
- The final reward box will no longer be checked before the player finishes the final requirements for the “Earn Scorer Badges by Scoring Wumpa” challenge.
- Playing as Coco no longer has a chance of causing her to appear extremely distorted.
- Tawna
- The location of the hookshot fx will now more closely indicate the direction the hero will travel.
- Dingodile
- The Tailwhip attack no longer appears to be moving slower when using skins.
- Dingodile no longer stutters during his hover animation when viewed by other players.
- N. Tropy
- The staff will no longer revert to the default option after completing a match.
- The Harlequin Shake Staff is no longer displaying distorted textures.
- The mastery badge will now be easier to acquire, players need to deny Wumpa without getting knocked out instead of getting hit.
Powers:
- In Private and Practice matches, using a power with more than one charge will no longer reset progress towards the next charge.
- The beam from a teammate’s Healing Fridge will no more consistently show up for the teammates being healed.
- Power Drain’s collision has been improved so it no longer blocks use of a Relic Station it may be placed on.
- When powers with multiple charges are completely full, the colors on the power icon is no longer muted.
Events:
- Using the zapper in Zap Trap will now appropriately track KO’s and grant the Multi-KO Badge to players that get multiple KO’s in a row.
- Zap Trap no longer displays the team total as “1/8”, and now appropriately shows “1/4”.
- The issue that caused players playing Zap Trap to occasionally be put into a standard competitive match has been resolved.
- Event collectibles no longer appear in the map after the player has collected the maximum number of items to complete that event.