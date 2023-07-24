

Als de naam Genvid Entertainment jou niet direct heel veel zegt, is dat niet per se heel vreemd. Genvid is voornamelijk bekend van Silent Hill: Ascension, een interactieve streamingserie die je kunt vergelijken met bijvoorbeeld Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. Hoewel Ascension ook nog moet verschijnen, maakt Genvid alvast bekend dat ze ook aan iets Borderlands gerelateerds werken.

De titel staat in ieder geval al vast: dat wordt Borderlands EchoVision Live. De aankondiging werd gedaan tijdens de San Diego Comic-Con. Wanneer dit project zal moeten verschijnen, is op het moment nog onbekend. Daarnaast hebben we helaas ook nog geen beeldmateriaal mogen waarnemen. Wel heeft Genvid het onderstaande statement gedeeld met betrekking tot de inhoud van Borderlands EchoVision Live.

“The (mis)adventures of eight unsuspecting tourists who find themselves in peril, marooned on Eden-6 after setting off on an Adventure Safari to follow in the footsteps of Vault Hunters and bask in their glory. What’s meant to be a three-week vacation turns into a permanent nightmare when the tourists find themselves stranded in the backwater town of Greywater Junction. Surrounded on all sides by cutthroats, bandits, and low-thread-count sheets, these unfortunate dilettantes must overcome their fears, failings, and greed in order to band together, rise to the occasion, and avoid the many, MANY bullets with their names on them.”