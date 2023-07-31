

Vorige week hebben Insomniac Games, Nixxes Software en Sony PlayStation Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart uitgebracht voor de pc. Deze port zijn we momenteel uitgebreid aan het testen en binnenkort mag je een special verwachten.

De ontwikkelaar heeft ondertussen doorgewerkt aan een update voor de game en inmiddels is er een nieuwe patch uitgerold. Deze richt zich op het verbeteren van wat grafische details, waardoor de game er weer net wat gelikter uitziet.

De update is niet al te groot, maar hieronder hebben we de details.

Today we are releasing a hotfix to address a number of issues reported by players. The teams at Nixxes Software and Insomniac Games are closely monitoring game stability and player feedback and actively working on a future patch with more bugfixes.