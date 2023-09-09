

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is nu enige tijd beschikbaar op pc en de game is absoluut de moeite waard. Ondertussen heeft men gewerkt aan een update en die is nu beschikbaar om te downloaden.

De patch notes hebben we hieronder op een rijtje gezet en geven een duidelijk beeld van alle verbeteringen en aanpassingen. Deze tweaks komen op basis van wat spelers hebben aangegeven en crash reports.

Bij de patch notes werd het onderstaande schrijven meegeleverd, wat goede context bij de update geeft.

“Today’s update for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart on PC contains various improvements and bug fixes, based on player reports and data from our crash reporting system. We have made changes to improve stability on AMD Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs and we have made changes to improve frame pacing on GPUs with 8GB of VRAM or less, when using weapons that shoot many bullets, like the Burst Pistol and the Enforcer.

This patch also updates AMD FSR to version 2.2, enables Dynamic Resolution Scaling in combination with Intel XeSS, and adds a water deformation animation when the player character is swimming. Also, the Phantom Dash effect is no longer affected by the frame rate, and the option to disable the Phantom Dash effect now works correctly. Check out the patch notes below for more details.

Patch Notes