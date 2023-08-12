Wanneer je Grand Theft Auto V op de pc speelt, kun je gebruikmaken van mods. Een van de bekendste mods is GTA V Roleplay waarmee meer specifieke parameters ingesteld kunnen worden op servers, wat variabele gameplay oplevert.

Het team achter populaire GTA V Roleplay creaties, Cfx.re, maakt nu officieel deel uit van Rockstar Games, aangezien ze door de ontwikkelaar zijn overgenomen. Dit modteam is verantwoordelijk voor FiveM en RedM, twee populaire multiplayer mods.

Rockstar is voortdurend op zoek naar nieuw talent en was dan ook van mening dat de mensen achter deze mods bijzonder creatieve ideeën hadden. Het was daarom een logische keuze om Cfx.re officieel onder te brengen bij henzelf.

“Today, we are proud to announce that — the team behind the biggest Rockstar roleplay and creator communities, FiveM and RedM — are now officially a part of Rockstar Games. By partnering with the team, we will help them find new ways to support this incredible community and improve the services they provide to their developers and players.”