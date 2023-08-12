Als je overweegt om Stray opnieuw op te starten of te gaan spelen op de Xbox Series X|S waarvoor de game recent is verschenen, zul je merken dat er een nieuwe patch beschikbaar is. Deze patch pakt enkele problemen aan en voegt ook een paar nieuwe opties toe.
Update 1.04 zorgt er onder andere voor dat sommige lokalisatie foutjes worden opgelost en je kan gebruikmaken van wat nieuwe toegankelijkheidsopties. De volledige changelog is als volgt:
- Fixed localization issues across multiple languages
- Added accessibility options for players who have difficulty with rapid tapping
- * Toggle run
- * Toggle defluxor
- * Toggle to shake Zurks
- Added an option to hide cat death (it is too sad)\A large number of crash fixes across many situations (too many to list and some quite nasty)
- Fixes for audio decompression errors and stuttering on certain configurations
- Collision and navmesh fixes throughout the game (Cats are liquid so it’s difficult!)