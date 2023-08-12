Als je overweegt om Stray opnieuw op te starten of te gaan spelen op de Xbox Series X|S waarvoor de game recent is verschenen, zul je merken dat er een nieuwe patch beschikbaar is. Deze patch pakt enkele problemen aan en voegt ook een paar nieuwe opties toe.

Update 1.04 zorgt er onder andere voor dat sommige lokalisatie foutjes worden opgelost en je kan gebruikmaken van wat nieuwe toegankelijkheidsopties. De volledige changelog is als volgt: