The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom werd begin juli voorzien van een nieuwe update. Deze bracht niet alleen verbeteringen met zich mee, maar ook een aantal problemen. Deze worden opgelost met een nieuwe update, die nu beschikbaar is.

Na het installeren van versie 1.2.0 van The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom werden er door gamers wat problemen geconstateerd. Zo kregen sommige spelers last van een flikkerend scherm als ze de map bekeken, als deze was voorzien van veel ‘stamps’. Dit en meer wordt opgelost dankzij versie 1.2.1, die je nu kunt downloaden. De lijst met problemen die worden opgelost met de nieuwe update gaat als volgt: