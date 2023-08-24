The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom werd begin juli voorzien van een nieuwe update. Deze bracht niet alleen verbeteringen met zich mee, maar ook een aantal problemen. Deze worden opgelost met een nieuwe update, die nu beschikbaar is.
Na het installeren van versie 1.2.0 van The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom werden er door gamers wat problemen geconstateerd. Zo kregen sommige spelers last van een flikkerend scherm als ze de map bekeken, als deze was voorzien van veel ‘stamps’. Dit en meer wordt opgelost dankzij versie 1.2.1, die je nu kunt downloaden. De lijst met problemen die worden opgelost met de nieuwe update gaat als volgt:
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the screen to flicker intensely when large amounts of stamps were placed on the Map.
- Fixed an issue that prevented players from obtaining the contents of treasure chests attached to Flux Constructs when the treasure chests vanished as a result of the Flux Construct’s attacks.
- If the treasure chest vanished, reloading the save data will either restore the treasure chest or cause the chest’s contents to automatically appear in your Pouch.
- If a certain event does not trigger when talking to Koltin after collecting all of the Bubbul Gems, downloading this update data will fix it so that the event triggers.
- Several other issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.