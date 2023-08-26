Pc-gamers kunnen al een paar maanden de early access-versie van The Outlast Trials spelen, maar console-gamers zaten nog altijd te wachten op duidelijkheid. Red Barrel heeft nu aangekondigd dat ze de game ook naar consoles zullen gaan brengen.

Regisseur Alex Charbonneau heeft op Steam laten weten dat de planning erop gericht is om The Outlast Trials uit te brengen in 2024. Het spel zal dan niet alleen (als definitieve uitgave) beschikbaar zijn voor pc, maar ook voor consoles.

De ontwikkelaar pakt stevig door, want de coöp horrortitel zal niet alleen op de huidige generatie spelcomputers worden uitgebracht, maar ook op de vorige generatie. Tevens zal de game cross-play ondersteuning kennen.

“We are currently actively working on fulfilling a major request: bringing the game to consoles. This means launching on PS5, Xbox S/X, and older gen (PS4/XboxOne) while enabling crossplay with PC. Our aim is to ensure that the unique social experience of The Outlast Trials can be shared across platforms, despite the technical complexity it requires. Our progress is promising, but we can’t provide a console release date or guarantee universal crossplay just yet. Originally targeting 2023, we are now eyeing an early 2024 console release due to the challenges faced by our small team.”