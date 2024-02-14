De angstaanjagende coöp horrorgame The Outlast Trials verscheen vorig jaar al in early access vorm op Steam, maar binnenkort komt de ‘volledige’ versie dan ook officieel uit. Ditmaal niet enkel voor pc, maar ook de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One en Xbox Series X|S mogen naar het feestje komen.

Ontwikkelaar Red Barrels heeft namelijk aangekondigd op X dat hun game goud is gegaan. Dit wil dus zeggen dat alles volgens plan verloopt en dat The Outlast Trials op 5 maart zal verschijnen. Pre-orders zijn inmiddels live, dus trommel je vrienden alvast op en zet je schrap voor dit nieuwe avontuur in de Outlast-franchise!

#TheOutlastTrials is Gold! Join us at the Sinyala Facility on March 5th and see if you can survive the Trials alone or in a group of up to 4 players. Thank you to all our console players for their patience and to our Early Access Reagents for their time and feedback as we worked on Trials leading to the full launch! We will see you all in the Sleep Room soon!