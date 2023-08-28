De meest recente Saints Row-game kreeg dan misschien niet de ontvangst waar de makers op gehoopt hadden, toch werd de game het voorbije jaar ondersteund met heel wat updates en extra content om de game beter te maken.
Ontwikkelaar Volition heeft nu nog een nieuwe grote update op het spel losgelaten en die roeit wederom heel wat bugs uit en voegt enkele verbeteringen toe. Tegelijk werd ook aangekondigd dat Saints Row nu ook op de pc te spelen is via Steam, waar dit voordien enkel mogelijk was via de Epic Games Store.
Het gaat hier om update 1.6 en de volledige patch notes kan je hieronder nalezen.
Alongside Saints Row releasing on Steam – we have also dropped some new content and fixes for all players on all platforms, update your game and head towards Vallejo to find a brand new activity!
Plus you can now manually save using Dirty Cheats!
Plus we have deployed a small patch that addresses some more minor issues, read on to see everything included:
- The player is now able to change hair color when customizing character when wearing certain hats.
- Players are now able to download the SteelSeries DLC on the PlayStation Store.
- Fixed an issue with Doc Ketchum’s voice lines and subtitles being out of sync.
- Fixed an issue with players unable to edit hair style when using the mouse to click on the hair menu in the Head Clothes Option menu.
- Fixed an issue with upper underwear item from store being seen on player in the style app even if it isn’t purchased.
- Players can now continue through pranking tutorial when being joined by a co-op player while looking at the empire table.
- Fixed an issue with players not being able to enter vehicles when entering a garage in the same vehicle in co-op.
- Enemies will no longer despawn in co-op when doing a Wingsuit Sabotage.
- Removed debug text from multiple collectables.
- Fixed an issue with Chaps, Gunslinger and Bandoliers disappearing.
- Henley shirts will no longer display the nudity mosaic.
- Fixed an issue with UI not updating during the “Defend the Dustfaire” objective.
- Players will no longer crash when placing multiple ventures without teleporting to them from the empire table after completing the game.
- Controller layout on PC will no longer reference the PlayStation controller’s touchpad.
- Fixed an issue with the Producer Credit achievement not awarding properly.
- Fixed a crash when players are driving towards the Rojas Desert North Choplifting activity.
- Kevin will now launch when using the ballista in Unto the Breach.
- Players will no longer hit an infinite load while attempting to start Riding Shotgun instances.
- Players will now properly die when falling off the train in The Great Train Robbery.
- Players can now manually save while dirty cheats are active. Autosaving still remains disabled while dirty cheats are active.