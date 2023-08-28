Dead Island 2 is weer wat beter geworden. Ontwikkelaar Dambuster Studios heeft namelijk een tweede quality of life update op ons losgelaten, die toch een flink aantal problemen naar de prullenbak verwijst. Patch 1.05 – zoals de update officieel ‘heet’ – pakt onder andere de coöp en de HUD aan, zoals je in de onderstaande lijst zelf kan lezen.

Fixed the “Max Headroom” issue Fixed issue where players would sometimes not receive the Achievement/Trophy “”Max Headroom”” when reaching level 30 Fixed the “Perks of the Job” issue Fixed an issue where the Achievement/Trophy “”Perks of the Job”” would sometimes not increment correctly Fixed the “Hollywood Ending” reward issue Fixed an issue where finishing ‘Hollywood Ending’ with a full inventory awards two copies of Emma’s Wrath which are lost after performing a Save/Load Fixed Weapon-focused issues, including: Level Matched Weapons which were left in a Storage Locker do not revert to their original level after proceeding through any Loading Screen

Weapons durability does not decrease while certain perks are applied Game HUD fixes Ensure minimal HUD preset turns off damage numbers Gen 8 Consoles co-op improvements Introducing fixes which enable players on Gen 8 Consoles to host co-op games. Performance and Stability Improvements This fixes different in-game crashes, including traveling, loading screen, and respawning during missions.